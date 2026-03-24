Remote learning guide: Home-schooling tips for UAE parents

As schools across the UAE move to remote learning while the situation with Iran continues to unfold, parents are having to double as teachers. Thankfully, you don’t have to be a qualified educator to get through the next two weeks.

Home-schooling tutor Maryellen Fitzpatrick and neurodiversity specialist Victoria McKeown offer realistic advice on how to make it work for you and your family.

Build a routine, but keep it simple

The most consistent advice from both experts is that having a routine matters, but it doesn't have to be complicated.

“Structure is incredibly important, especially when children are learning from home,” says Fitzpatrick. “Set consistent times for waking up, lessons, breaks, meals and finishing the school day to create a sense of stability.”

That rhythm – a predictable start and end time, and clear break points – gives children an anchor when the world outside feels uncertain. You don't need a colour-coded timetable, just consistency.

Create a calm, prepared learning space

Your environment will either support your child or work against them. “A calm, distraction-free space makes a big difference,” says Fitzpatrick. “Try to minimise background noise by turning off televisions and reduce interruptions where possible.”

Keep stationery, art supplies and other learning materials at the ready. Unsplash Info

It’s also useful to have everything ready before you sit down. “Having all necessary supplies and stationery ready helps lessons run smoothly and reduces frustration or delays,” Fitzpatrick adds.

Pens and pencils aside, factor in a glue stick, ruler, pair of scissors, colouring pencils and an eraser – and keep them within easy reach, so the lesson can flow rather than follow a stop-start pattern.

Build in movement – especially for kids who struggle to sit still

This is important for all young people, but for children with ADHD, it isn't optional. “Children need regular breaks from screens,” says Fitzpatrick. “Short movement or 'brain breaks' between lessons help improve focus, energy and overall well-being.”

This could be as simple as stretching or even colouring between subjects.

McKeown, who works with children and families with ADHD and autism spectrum disorder, agrees that movement is imperative for neurodiverse learners. “ADHD brains often need stimulation, feedback and connection in order to engage,” she explains. “Online learning can remove a lot of that, which means tasks may feel far harder than they look.”

Her suggestions include keeping chunks of work short, allowing movement during learning and using regular breaks before frustration builds. Start with the easiest or most motivating task, and remember that some subjects will expend more energy than others.

“For many children with ADHD, sitting still, staying on screen and working through low-interest tasks for long periods is simply exhausting,” McKeown says. In this case, taking breaks for movement isn't a reward for good behaviour, but a prerequisite for learning.

“This is not about laziness, defiance or a lack of discipline,” she adds. “It is about demand, energy and how your child’s brain works.”

Lower pressure and encourage independence

One of the biggest traps parents fall into during remote learning is trying to replicate a full school day, but our experts urge against it. “Focus on consistency and effort rather than perfection – every bit of learning counts,” says Fitzpatrick.

It’s also important to encourage autonomy. “Support children in working independently where possible, while reassuring them that help is available when needed,” adds Fitzpatrick. “This builds confidence and independence.”

For families with neurodivergent children, McKeown advises focusing on what’s realistic. “Aim for enough rather than perfect,” she says. “If things feel harder over the coming weeks, that does not mean your child is failing. It may simply mean the environment is asking more of them than usual.”

Prioritise food, water and fresh air

A Dubai teacher prepares for online lessons as distance learning continues. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

It’s easy to let mealtimes and hydration slip if the at-home timetable is looser than at school, but fuel for learning is key.

It goes back to consistency. “Try to maintain structure around food, similar to a normal school day,” says Fitzpatrick. “Provide balanced meals and snacks, and ensure children are keeping hydrated.”

Where the situation allows, get outside, she adds. “Fresh air and a change of environment can reset focus and mood.” Even a short walk or time in the garden or a building courtyard during a break can make a noticeable difference to how children return to their work.

Use praise – and acknowledge small wins

When children are working in a less stimulating environment than usual, motivation can flag. Fitzpatrick recommends leaning on positive reinforcement.

“Reward charts and praise can be very effective in keeping children motivated and engaged,” she says. “Celebrating small achievements builds momentum and confidence.”

Be kind to yourself

Perhaps the most important tip goes well beyond planning lessons. “Parents are juggling multiple roles, and it's OK if everything isn't perfect,” says Fitzpatrick. “Consistency and support are the most important things here. Enjoy this time with your children, learning together and making memories.”

McKeown advises being gentle. “Sometimes the most helpful approach is not to push harder, but to work more gently with the brain you have in front of you.” And that applies to both children and their grown-ups.