Lifestyle

Italian fashion designer Valentino dies aged 93

Valentino ⁠Garavani was ranked alongside Giorgio Armani ⁠and ‌Karl Lagerfeld

The National

January 19, 2026

Italian fashion designer Valentino ⁠Garavani, known as Valentino, has died at the age of 93, ​his foundation said ​on Monday.

He created ‍a business ‍empire and introduced a new colour ⁠to the fashion world, the so-called "Valentino Red". He retired in 2008.

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the foundation said on Instagram.

The lying in state will be on Wednesday and Thursday, while the funeral will take place in Rome on ⁠Friday at 11am, it said.

Valentino was ranked alongside Giorgio Armani ⁠and ‌Karl Lagerfeld as the last of ⁠the great designers from an ⁠era before fashion became a global, highly commercial industry run as much by accountants and marketing executives as the couturiers.

Lagerfeld died in 2019, while Armani died in September.

Updated: January 19, 2026, 5:47 PM

