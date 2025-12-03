Abeer Nehme channels clerical elegance for Pope Leo XIV performance in Beirut

Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme wore a cream trouser suit with a floor-length cape by Lebanese-Armenian designer Krikor Jabotian for her performance for Pope Leo XIV in Beirut on Tuesday. Matching the white robes of the numerous clergy sharing the stage with her, Nehme completed the look with a masculine cummerbund along with a high-necked top and piecrust collar that echoed the neck ruff, or frill, historically worn by the clergy. A dark red brooch on her lapel offered a pop of colour.

The performance was part of the Pope's third and final day in Lebanon, which marked his first overseas trip since being elected in May. It was held at Beirut Waterfront in front of an estimated crowd of 150,000. The Pope also prayed at the site of the Beirut blast of August 4, 2020.

Nehme, famous for her versatility as a singer and composer, sang The Lord's Prayer for the Pope in Aramaic, the language of Christian religious texts and liturgical services. Aramaic was the language of Galilee, which extended from modern-day Palestine to southern Lebanon. While still spoken in some regions of Turkey, Syrian, Iraq and Iran, Aramaic is now regarded as an endangered language.

Jabotian has dressed Nehme many times over the course of her career, often creating unique looks that adhere to her modest, classic style. For the singer's Dubai Opera show in November 2024, for example, he dressed her in a custom-made strapless red gown, with a long, off-the-shoulder bolero jacket in bone-white faille silk.

As the cover star of the October issue of TN magazine, Nehme spoke with The National's Saeed Saeed about the importance of remaining true to herself, whether singing pop or classical. “Each style requires a way of singing,” she said. “I cannot sing a pop song in a tarab style, nor the opposite.

“But whatever I sing, people must know it is me. Each song takes you somewhere … it is like cooking, everything needs the right spices. Less salt, more salt, but it has to taste like you.”

Abeer Nehme wearing Ferragamo for TN magazine. Photo: Lara Zankoul

She also spoke about the curative power of music. “Music is a language of healing, humanity and, ultimately, of dialogue. How beautiful that you deliver this just by opening your mouth and singing melodies that can touch people no matter where they are in the world.”

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg