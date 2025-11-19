Neurofitness knows no age: How you can incorporate 360-degree approach to wellness

It’s not a new word or concept, but neurofitness has been gaining traction and generating hundreds of thousands of social media hashtags over the past year, as wellness companies, personal trainers and individuals working on their fitness, discover the benefits of this 360-degree approach to health.

The practice of improving both body and brain health through routines that simultaneously challenge physical and cognitive abilities, neurofitness combines physical exercise and brain training. Think single-leg stands, agility ladder drills and cross-lateral movements.

Neurofitness programmes also focus on personal happiness and the social aspect of life, with an emphasis on spending quality time with family and friends as vital to wellness.

Emirati UAE Olympic rowing champion Reem Al Hassani is inventor of neurofitness diagnostic tool RNPD-PRO. Photo: Reem Al Hassani

“Neurofitness is the balance between the brain, body and emotions,” says Reem Al Hassani, Emirati Olympic rowing champion and inventor of RNPD-PRO, a neurofitness diagnostic tool. “It’s about training the brain just like we train our muscles – to handle pressure, stay focused and recover faster. It strengthens awareness, emotional control and mental flexibility, all essential for achieving high performance in both sports and life.”

Improving body and brain together

Think of the word “exercise”, and you might automatically imagine physical exercise at the gym, outdoors or playing team sports. Modern approaches to good health, however, recognise the need to train the body and the brain at the same time in order to achieve a greater sense of overall well-being.

“Neurofitness is a practical umbrella term for maintaining and improving the brain’s adaptability, efficiency and resilience,” says Christi Gadd, a clinical psychologist at Thrive Wellbeing Centre in Dubai. “In practice, it means shaping daily routines to keep vascular and metabolic support to the brain strong, stimulating plasticity via meaningful learning and novelty, regulating stress physiology and investing in supportive social relationships.”

Health programmes or regimens with neurofitness at their core depend on an array of aspects, including regular physical activity, staying hydrated, getting good quality sleep, managing stress, engaging in social activities and eating a balanced diet.

“Improving brain health doesn’t require expensive tools. Small daily choices can make a real difference,” says Aswathi NS, a clinical dietitian at Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic in Dubai. “Scientific research supports the idea that the brain responds positively to regular mental stimulation, physical activity and a balanced diet. So, while the term 'neurofitness’ may feel trendy, the principles behind it are well-established in neuroscience and lifestyle medicine.”

Neuroplasticity is key

Certain exercises can work the brain as much as the body. Alamy

A core aim of neurofitness is supporting neuroplasticity to help maintain cognitive agility and mental well-being throughout all stages of life.

Neural pathways are the communication networks in the brain that support perception, memory, emotion and action. Repeatedly activating them through exercise, mental agility and social activities strengthens the synapses leading to improved response times and increased neuroplasticity, which has to do with the brain’s ability to change, adapt and form new connections.

In turn, strengthened neuroplasticity improves adaptability, memory and the ability to learn new skills, as well as recover from stress or injury and strengthen emotional resilience.

“Brain health is built like fitness: little, often, forever,” says Gadd. “The biggest wins are boringly powerful: sleep, regular aerobic movement, a heart-healthy dietary pattern, sustained learning you enjoy, stress-downshifting and warm relationships. Start anywhere you can stick with and let the benefits compound.”

Different approaches for different life stages

Neurofitness is achievable at any age and stage of life. Children tend to build on it naturally, through play, a variety of movement and curiosity-led learning. The areas where adult guidance is most helpful include regulating emotions, getting a good night’s sleep and eating a balanced diet.

In early-to-mid adulthood, neurofitness begins to encompass more complexity, such as career and skill development and learning to regulate stress.

The physical element of neurofitness doesn't need to be extreme, with gentle movement encouraged. Getty Images

“In midlife to later adulthood, you should prioritise aerobic exercise, resistance training and novel learning such as languages and music. Exercise and diet evidence are strongest in this window,” says Gadd. “In advanced age, gentle movement, rich social connections and calm, reflective practices aim to preserve function via routine, safety and meaning.”

A lifestyle, not a quick fix

“I want people to understand that neurofitness is not just a science, it’s a lifestyle,” says Al Hassani. “When your brain is balanced, your entire life changes for the better. It enhances performance, strengthens emotional stability, boosts creativity and builds mental resilience, helping people handle pressure with clarity and confidence.”

Forming healthy and beneficial habits are the cornerstones of adopting a neurofitness approach to health. “Neurofitness isn’t biohacking or a miracle protocol. It’s the cumulative effect of ordinary, repeated behaviours that support brain structure and function over months and years,” explains Gadd.

Choosing activities you enjoy, rather than forcing yourself to participate in ones you dislike are key to maintaining habits you can stick to, along with scheduling physical activity at the same time each day or week, so making excuses becomes more difficult.

“Neurofitness has transformed every aspect of my life,” says Al Hassani. “I became calmer, more confident and balanced. Physically, my athletic performance improved significantly and mentally, my decision-making became clearer and more conscious.”

