Everything to know about Dubai’s new forest-themed Ghaf Woods Mall

A new mall in Dubai located within a forest-themed development will be the first-of its-kind in the region, its developer said.

Emirati developer and mall operator Majid Al Futtaim unveiled plans for Ghaf Woods Mall, to be located within its coming Dh15.4 billion Ghaf Woods residential community. The "mall in the forest" concept will "blend retail, dining and entertainment with biophilic design," the company said.

Ghaf Woods Mall will be the 30th mall by Majid Al Futtaim, the name behind Mall of the Emirates and City Centre malls across the region.

Details or plans of the mall are yet to be revealed.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, or on E311, near Global Village, Ghaf Woods is touted as Dubai’s first forest-living development, where residents will live amidst more than 35,000 trees. The forest within the development will reduce temperatures by up to five degrees and improve air quality by up to 20 per cent, Majid Al Futtaim said. It will also be home to more than 20 bird species, while residents will have access to fresh produce grown withing the community.

Ghaf Woods will comprise of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses. Photo: Majid Al Futtaim

Ghaf Woods will feature more than 7,000 luxury residential units, including one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

With sustainability at its core, 80 per cent of residents' daily needs will be accessible within 20 minutes on foot or by bicycle. Amenities include an 8km forest walking trail, a 3.5km mountain biking loop, forest edge pools, wellness and yoga pavilions and a community gym set amid nature.

Earlier in June, Majid Al Futtaim announced the opening of a dedicated tree nursery to support the development's biophilic design. The nursery is now home to more than 10,000 native and climate-resilient tree species, with that figure set to increase to 20,000 and 105,000 shrubs by May. It will eventually grow to house up to 30,000 trees, which will then be transported and replanted across Ghaf Woods.

A completion date for Ghaf Woods or the mall has not been revealed.

