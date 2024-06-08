In a city known for its architectural marvels and bustling urban life, a new kind of residential experience promises to transform fast-paced city living by blending it with the tranquillity of nature. Majid Al Futtaim's Ghaf Woods, Dubai’s first forest-living development, is not just an escape from the sprawl, but a pioneering effort to reconnect residents with nature, while promoting sustainable living.

In this groundbreaking development, lush greenery and sustainability take precedence over concrete and steel. With an unprecedented integration of more than 35,000 trees within a residential setting, this project is poised to redefine what it means to live well in Dubai.

Bridging the gap between luxury and sustainability

As global governments seek ways to create a more sustainable future, developers and city builders play a vital role in meeting these goals. The countries of the Middle East are among the most exposed to the impacts of climate change. Ghaf Woods has been designed with this in mind.

The expansive forest within the development reduces temperatures by up to five degrees and improves air quality by up to 20 per cent – achieved through the natural filtration processes of the trees, which absorb pollutants and release oxygen, to foster a healthier environment. Here, trees play a crucial role in trapping dust, absorbing gases such as nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide, and providing shade to mitigate the urban heat island effect.

Ghaf Woods offers a unique lifestyle to its residents

This trailblazing forest environment provides a natural sanctuary with well-being at the forefront – offering a lifestyle to its residents that truly harmonises with nature.

A commitment to health and community

In line with the UAE's Vision 2040, which aims for interconnected "five-minute cities," Ghaf Woods embodies this vision by offering a community where 80 per cent of daily needs are accessible within 20 minutes on foot or by bicycle. The development includes 8km of forest walking trails, a 3.5km mountain biking loop, forest edge pools, wellness and yoga pavilions, and a community gym set amid nature. It was important for the developer to create an infrastructure that would promote an active, outdoor lifestyle – something Majid Al Futtaim recognises as essential for physical and mental well-being.

Living in harmony with nature

As an experiential ecosystem, Ghaf Woods is home to over 20 potential bird species, creating a biodiverse environment in which nature can thrive. The integration of edible landscapes, where fruits and vegetables are grown within the community, brings the farm-to-table concept to life by offering residents fresh, local produce.

In addition to cleaner air, cooler temperatures, and a deeper connection with nature, the generous allocation of green space at Ghaf Woods underscores Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to providing a high quality of life and a healthy living environment.

This is particularly evident in the 15 square meters of open space per resident – significantly above the World Health Organisation's standard of 10 square metres per person.

A model for the future

Aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and reduce emissions, this innovative ecosystem showcases how real estate can evolve to meet environmental and societal needs by prioritising health, sustainability, and community.

Residents of Ghaf Woods will not just live near nature, but within it. The towering treetops and extensive green spaces combine to create a sensory experience that fosters relaxation, health, and a deep connection with the natural world – making it an attractive choice for those seeking a refined yet environmentally conscious lifestyle.

A new way of life

For Dubai residents yearning for a break from the urban norm, this forest living community is set to revolutionise the concept of urban life as we know it – nurturing mind, body, and soul.

Ghaf Woods will play a crucial role in shaping a healthier future

As the city continues to grow and evolve, developments like Ghaf Woods will play a crucial role in shaping a healthier, more sustainable future. By reconnecting with nature and embracing sustainable living, residents can enjoy a higher quality of life and contribute to a greener planet for all.