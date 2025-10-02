NBA weekend in Abu Dhabi draws basketball fans from Florida to Kazakhstan

The NBA has returned to Abu Dhabi, with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers facing off in two pre-season games at Etihad Arena.

Alongside the action on court, NBA District is back at Manarat Al Saadiyat, offering fans a space where basketball culture meets art, music and fashion.

There’s an NBA store for supporters to pick up merchandise from their favourite teams, as well as fan activations to win prizes, and a spot for photo opportunities, including with the coveted NBA Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. There will also be a concert on Friday evening and a Sunday morning “coffee rave” in the same venue.

For the sport's supporters, the district has become the place to be.

Berik and Adiya Jomart Jaras have travelled with their son Qasym from Kazakhstan every year for the NBA. Qasym, 10, is a massive basketball fan – just like his father. The family booked a week-long holiday in Abu Dhabi to relax but to also enjoy the NBA Games.

Adiya, Berik and Qasym Jomart Jaras travel from Kazakhstan every year for the NBA Games in Abu Dhabi. Evelyn Lau / The National

Qasym, who has been playing basketball for two years, is also an ambassador for his youth basketball league back home. He has special memories of the emirate after attending a Team USA showcase where they played against Serbia and Turkey last summer. Anthony Edwards, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, handed him a signed ball, which instantly made the player a favourite with the family.

They aren’t the only ones who have made a long trek to the event. Shaye Escoffery came from Florida, US, co-ordinating her visit to see friends in the region to include a stop in the UAE capital for the NBA weekend. She’s a diehard New York Knicks fan.

She says when her family migrated to the US from Jamaica, they took her to a basketball game. The sport wasn’t really big in Jamaica then, but when Escoffery arrived in New York, she and her cousin went to Madison Square Garden for the first time to watch the Knicks play.

“I fell in love with seeing that a Jamaican – Patrick Ewing – was on this big USA team and was so celebrated when he would run onto the court, with all the fans cheering,” she says. “So since then, I’ve been a diehard Knicks fan. I’m a Knicks girl for life, win or lose.”

New York Knicks fans Roberto Anglin and Shaye Escoffery pose in front of a poster of Jalen Brunson. Evelyn Lau / The National

She is in Abu Dhabi with her friend, fellow American expat Roberto “Soza” Anglin, who is decked out in New York Knicks kit. He has lived in Bahrain for seven years and also describes himself as a “diehard” Knicks fan who has followed the team for more than 30 years. He has been to Abu Dhabi previously, but has never left Yas Island before.

“I wanted to come last year because I’m an NBA fan, but just the timing,” he says. “I’m usually travelling this time of year, but I specifically marked my calendar when I saw the Knicks were coming and there was going to be nothing that could keep me away from this game.”

This is the third year that Abu Dhabi residents Rich Stead and Christina Schweitzer have attended, this time with their two sons, Isaiah, three, and Shai, one. The boys are sporting 76ers jerseys, just like their father. For the family, the experience feels extra special because he is a huge fan of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA Store where fans can purchase merchandise, such as T-shirts and jerseys, from their favourite teams. Evelyn Lau / The National

Originally from the UK, Stead says it was the 1996 film Space Jam that first sparked his interest in basketball, and a study trip to Pennsylvania sealed his support for the team. After attending for so many years, the family still finds new excitement.

“It’s really cool. I think it’s a great place to kind of learn about the game, build some excitement and we love coming,” he says. “This is the first year where my sons are going to watch our team so we’re really excited about that.”

Fans say this blend of sport and atmosphere is what makes the Abu Dhabi games unique. “I think it’s such a beautiful event to put on,” adds Escoffery. “It’s definitely a cultural experience for people who are not really big basketball fans, but it’s a great introduction into the sport.”

NBA District is on until October 5; tickets start at Dh55

