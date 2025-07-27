Vitamin patches: Effective alternative to oral supplements or passing wellness fad?

The latest trend in wearable wellness is vitamin patches. Traditionally attained through eating a healthy, balanced diet or taking a supplement or gummy, vitamins can now be absorbed into the body via patches that stick to the skin.

Similar to pimple patches that have popped up on the faces of teens everywhere, vitamin patches are small, have cute designs and can be applied on most parts of the body, depending on whether or not you want to show off the design.

“Vitamin patches use transdermal delivery, meaning the nutrients are absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream,” says Dr Najam U Saqib, specialist dermatologist at RAK Hospital. “The patch releases a controlled amount of the active ingredient over time. The skin acts as a semipermeable barrier so, for absorption to occur, the vitamin molecules must be small and lipophilic, or fat-soluble, or then designed in a way to penetrate the skin’s layers.”

Not a patch

The body absorbs vitamins taken orally or via an injection or drip differently to vitamins delivered via patches.

Many vitamin patches have cute designs reminiscent of small tattoos. Barriere / Instagram

“Oral supplements are absorbed through the digestive system, which can reduce bioavailability due to metabolism in the liver, but this route is well studied and generally reliable,” says Dr Karima Arroud, consultant – functional medicine and aesthetics at Wellth. “Transdermal absorption avoids the digestive tract and liver metabolism, which could be advantageous for certain substances. However, for most vitamins, we lack strong evidence showing that patches deliver enough active vitamin to make a real difference.”

For those who can’t or don’t like taking vitamins in pill form, patches are an easier way to get their daily dose of vitamins, but Dr Jasmin Malek, consultant physician at Euromed Clinic Dubai, says the effectiveness of patches “depends on the type of vitamin and whether it can actually be absorbed through the skin. Some vitamins, especially the water-soluble ones including vitamin C and B12, do not absorb well this way.”

Food for thought

“If you’re eating a well-balanced diet and don’t have any deficiencies, you likely don’t need vitamin patches or any supplements, for that matter,” says Dr Meeth Sharad Atawane, specialist dermatologist at RAK Hospital. “More is not always better. Over-supplementation can lead to side effects or toxicities, especially with fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K, which are stored in the body.”

Vitamin patches are not a substitute of a well-balanced diet. Photo: Unsplash

Vitamins may, however, be advised for pregnant women, those with specific dietary restrictions or health conditions, those who are not exposed to enough sunlight and for some as they age.

Dr Atawane adds: “If you have a known deficiency, dietary restrictions such as being vegan or gluten-free, or for those with specific health needs, patches may offer a convenient alternative to pills, but only under medical guidance.”

Sticking point

As vitamin patches are still relatively new to the wellness market, the science behind them lacks research and testing.

“Right now, vitamin patches seem more like a wellness trend than a proven health solution,” says Dr Malek. “They are not necessarily harmful, and some people might enjoy using them for convenience or aesthetics. But without strong evidence to show that they deliver nutrients effectively, they should not replace a good diet or targeted supplementation when needed. If you like the idea of them, that is fine; just don’t rely on them as your main source of vitamins.”

Dr Saqib adds: “Vitamin patches may be beneficial for certain individuals, particularly those who have gut absorption issues such as IBS, Crohn’s disease or gastric bypass patients; those who experience nausea or have difficulty swallowing pills; and those who want a slow-release, all-day supplement without multiple doses. That said, scientific evidence is still limited for many over-the-counter vitamin patches. The efficacy also depends on the formulation, skin permeability and patch placement.”