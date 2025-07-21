What is meno-washing? What to look out for in products marketed for menopause

By all accounts, menopause is not one of the most joyous parts of a woman’s life. Lasting up to 10 years – with four years the average – it typically begins in a woman's early fifties, but for some, it begins in their thirties or forties, with symptoms wide-ranging and difficult to pinpoint.

Indicators include brain fog, hot flushes, night sweats, irregular menstruation, joint pain and thinning hair. And these days, a menopausal woman is likely to be bombarded with myriad products and services all promising to alleviate those symptoms – many with no scientific or medical evidence to back up their claims.

Dubbed “meno-washing”, this relatively new trend has seen a boom in the number of products, often everyday items, which are being re-branded as menopausal aids.

“Women should be cautious because the menopause market has exploded with products promising quick fixes, often without robust evidence to back their claims,” says Sara Beattie, positive psychology practitioner and menopause coach.

Sara Beattie specialises in perimenopause, menopause and expat coaching. Photo: Sara Beattie

“Many menopause-branded products fall into the unregulated supplement category, meaning they’re not required to prove safety or effectiveness before being sold,” adds Sharon James, menopause coach and co-founder of the GCC Menopause Hub. “Some brands have taken advantage of the growing awareness around menopause by slapping a ‘menopause’ label on everyday products, like skincare, snacks and drinks, and increasing the price. This kind of meno-washing plays on women’s insecurities and the lack of access to reliable education or guidance.”

Supplements and celebrities

With a trend report from the Global Wellness Summit projecting the “business of menopause” will hit $600 billion this year, celebrities have been quick to jump on the menopause bandwagon amid wider public conversations around the time of change in a woman’s life.

Actresses Naomi Watts and Judy Greer have both launched menopause products and solution companies, Stripes and Wile, respectively, while Halle Berry has co-created “a three-month, structured menopause programme” through her lifestyle company, Re-spin.

Actress Judy Greer has created Wile, a range of supplements that 'support women over 40 with emotional, menopausal and hormonal wellness'. Photo: Wile

“Given the wide range of products readily available that claim to be menopausal aids, it is natural for women to fall prey to fancy labels and unrealistic claims,” says Dr Mehnaz Abdulla, specialist obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Al Nahda. “It is important to understand that products marketed as ‘natural’ or ‘herbal’ can also have side effects and are usually not studied for adverse effects, as they do not fall under standard pharmaceutical regulations.”

She adds: “Though some may have positive effects in relieving symptoms, it is always best to consult a doctor to determine which supplements are the most suitable and safest.”

Sharon James, menopause coach and co-founder of the GCC Menopause Hub. Photo: Sharon James

More research into the products and their side effects is essential, says James, who adds: “We do need to better understand why we’re taking them, what evidence exists behind their use, and whether they’re appropriate for our individual health needs. Be aware of how long the trials and studies have been conducted on the product, and who has funded them.”

Menopause and skincare

Along with supplements, skincare is one of the biggest industries that has pivoted to marketing menopause-specific products.

During perimenopause, oestrogen levels decrease, affecting the skin’s moisture content, collagen and elasticity, which can lead to wrinkles, sagging and fine lines. It can also affect the skin’s ability to heal as quickly.

“Some products that were originally marketed as anti-ageing are now being rebranded with menopause on the label,” says Beattie. “But just because something targets ageing does not mean it addresses the specific hormonal changes linked to menopause, such as the effects of falling oestrogen on collagen, hydration, or skin barrier function. Anti-ageing and menopause skincare are not the same, and slapping menopause on a product does not turn it into a solution for hormonal changes.”

How to avoid falling for meno-washing

When it comes to products being marketed as menopause-specific, women are advised to watch out for items that claim to over-deliver and use vague words such as “balance” or fear-based marketing to drive sales.

“It is virtually impossible for a single supplement or treatment to address all menopause symptoms effectively,” says Beattie. “Menopause affects multiple systems in the body, hormonal, cognitive, emotional, cardiovascular, skeletal, so symptoms vary widely from person to person. Any product claiming to be a universal solution should raise red flags.”

Doctors point out that lifestyle changes and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) are the most effective ways to manage the menopausal symptoms, but that each woman’s needs are different.

“Menopause is not just a biological change, but an existential transition. Every woman has her own unique story,” says Dr Giuseppe Bellucci, expert in functional nutrition, metabolism, and longevity at Baldan. “The strategy may involve a combination of tools such as targeted therapy, local remedies, diet, exercise, psychological support if needed, and supplements for individual symptoms. However, these should only be used if supported by studies validating their actual effectiveness.”

