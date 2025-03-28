Indian women wearing traditional clothing ride motorcycles during a procession to mark Gudi Padwa in Mumbai. AFP
Indian women wearing traditional clothing ride motorcycles during a procession to mark Gudi Padwa in Mumbai. AFP

Lifestyle

When is Gudi Padwa or Ugadi, the Hindu spring festival, and how is it celebrated?

The annual celebration marks the beginning of the harvest season in India

David Tusing

March 28, 2025