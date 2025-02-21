Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi opened its permanent campus on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi in February 2011. Delores Johnson / The National
Timeframe: When Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi opened its campus in 2011

Outpost of the famed Paris institution moved to Reem Island from a temporary base near Al Maqta Bridge

Faisal Al Zaabi
February 21, 2025