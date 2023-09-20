Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, got married in a lavish ceremony in Karachi on Tuesday.

The bride's father took to social media to congratulate the couple.

آیا تھا گھر میں نور ابھی کل کی بات ہے

رخصت بھی ہو رہا ہے وہ آنکھوں کے سامنے



ڈوبا ہوا بھی ہے ترے بابا کا دل مگر

امید صبح نو اسے آئی ہےتھامنے



Anshaheen@❤️ pic.twitter.com/TJRDgn3jIb — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 19, 2023

An image posted on Shahid Afridi's Instagram page showed him and the couple against a shimmering red and white backdrop. Ansha was wearing a red bridal gown with heavy embroidery and sequin work.

The ceremony was attended by other cricketers, including Pakistan’s national cricket team captain Babar Azam, and wicketkeeper and batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Azam also posted a photo of himself and the groom with the caption: "Heartiest congratulations."

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam at the former's wedding on Tuesday. Photo: X/@babarazam258

News of a rift between the two teammates had emerged before the wedding, with reports stating they got into a verbal spat after being knocked out of the Asia Cup 2023, when they lost a match against Sri Lanka.

On Monday, Shaheen put the rumours to rest by posting a candid shot of him and Azam on Instagram

The wedding, which is seen as a union of Pakistani cricketing families, was also attended by other notable members of the sport, including former international cricketer and Pakistan's national coach Misbah Ul Haq.

Tuesday's function follows the couple's nikkah, or the legal ceremony in Islamic weddings, in February earlier this year.

That event was kept private, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Other recent big-ticket weddings in Pakistan's cricket world this year include those of Shadab Khan with Malaika Saqlain, and Haris Rauf with Muzna Masood Malik.