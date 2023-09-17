LATEST UPDATES
India's (R) and Sri Lanka's players stand for national anthems before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Asia Cup 2023 final live: India and Sri Lanka battle for title

Hosts will be fighting for glory against Rohit Sharma's team in Colombo

LATEST UPDATES
READ MORE
KEY INFO
Live Updates
Loading ...
Updated: September 17, 2023, 9:25 AM
More Stories
India's (R) and Sri Lanka's players stand for national anthems before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)Asia Cup 2023 final: India and Sri Lanka fight for title
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana will miss the Asia Cup final due to a hamstring injury. AFPSri Lanka blow as Theekshana is ruled out of Asia Cup final
Chasing a DLS revised target of 252 in the 42-overs-a-side contest in Colombo, Sri Lanka needed eight from the final over against Pakistan and achieved the target with Charith Asalanka's winning hit on the last ball. AFPWhat is DLS method in cricket and how is it calculated?
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, left, and Sadeera Samarawickrama set up a tense victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four match.Asia Cup: Sri Lanka to face India in final after win over Pakistan
India captain Rohit Sharma could make a number of changes for the match against Bangladesh on Friday. AFPIndia set to test bench strength against Bangladesh in Asia Cup