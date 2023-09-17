Asia Cup 2023 final live: India and Sri Lanka battle for title

<div><h2><b>Advantage Sri Lanka?</b></h2><h2></h2><p>How important will that toss be? If the pitch is anything like what it was when these two sides met on Tuesday, chasing will not be easy. It was turning square.</p><p>Rohit Sharma put a brave face on it, even if he did acknowledge he would have preferred to bat first. He said it's an opportunity to get stuck into the Sri Lankan top order straight away.</p><p>The power of positive thinking will get you everywhere.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><a data-dnt="true" href="https://twitter.com/ACCMedia1/status/1703337882101141741"> </a></blockquote></div>