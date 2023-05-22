Things to do in the UAE this week: From book fairs to Bollywood awards

Arts and culture events dominate this week's calendar – from an international book fair in Abu Dhabi to an opera show at Dubai's newest performing arts venue.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates from May 22 to 28.

Monday

Attend a session on writing your first book at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. Christopher Pike / The National

Visit the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair on opening day.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the week-long event provides a platform for the creative and publishing industries to network and collaborate, as well as different activities for book lovers.

There are screenings, workshops and talks spread across the seven-day fair. On Monday, visitors can join a workshop on collage-making and a session on writing your first book.

Until Sunday; 9am-10pm; free; Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre; register at adbookfair.com

Tuesday

On Tuesday, catch a screening of Chungking Express in the retrospective dedicated to Chinese director Wong Kar-Wai at Cinema Akil in Dubai.

The 1994 comedy-drama is set in Hong Kong and tells the stories of two heart-broken police officers. It stars Tony Leung, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Brigitte Lin and Faye Wong, and was on Time magazine's All-Time 100 Best Movies List in 2005 and BBC's 2018 list of the 100 Greatest Foreign Language Films.

Until Sunday; 7pm; full festival pass is Dh210, single ticket is Dh52.50; Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz; cinemaakil.com

Wednesday

Enjoy a music and tech-infused art event at Theatre of Digital Arts in Dubai.

The evening will feature some of the most influential works in history from the art movements of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but via a digital exhibition. The viewing will be accompanied by live music by Dubai cellist Soren Lyng Hansen.

Wednesday; 8pm; from Dh150; Souk Madinat Jumeirah; toda.ae

Thursday

Head to the theatre at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Al Jaddaf, Dubai to catch a performance by world-class mezzo-soprano Yana Mann.

The Russian artist will perform pieces that debuted at Carnegie Hall last February: song cycles 11 poemas de Bar Op 12 and Arias Florentinas Op 15, featuring compositions by Colombian-born composer and pianist Julian De La Chica.

Thursday; 7:30pm; from Dh250; Al Jaddaf, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Friday

Bollywood fans can head to Etihad Arena in Yas Island for the first day of the International Indian Film Academy 2023 awards.

Actor Rajkummar Rao and director Farah Khan will host the IIFA Rocks event, which will feature performances by rappers Badshah and Raftaar, music director Amit Trivedi, EDM producer Nucleya and singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Anusha Mani, Mika, Sukhbir Singh and Goldie Sohel.

The event will culminate in the awards show on Saturday, where Indian films and performers of the past year will be honoured.

Friday and Saturday; 7pm; from Dh100; Yas Island; etihadarena.ae

Saturday

Attend a charity fitness challenge in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Photo: Desert Shield Fitness

Fitness buffs can head to Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal on Saturday for the Ring the Bell challenge.

The event will feature teams of three competing in a series of physical and mental exercises. It is organised in support of the Reach campaign, an initiative to raise funds and awareness around neglected tropical diseases, such as river blindness and lymphatic filariasis.

Saturday; 2pm-8pm; Dh450 per team; Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi; my.raceresult.com

Sunday

Cap the week off with Peter Pan on Ice at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates.

Children aged two and above can attend the 100-minute show, which tells the classic tale of J M Barrie's Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and Wendy, skating and flying through Neverland.

Original music and songs by Tim A Duncan and Edward Barnwell are part of the family-friendly show.

From Friday to Sunday; three shows from 11am; from Dh150; Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha 1; dubai.platinumlist.net