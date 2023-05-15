Things to do in the UAE this week: From an anime exhibition to children's cooking classes

Visiting comedians are everywhere in the UAE right now, dominating the country's calendar of events this week.

But there are also activities for the little ones, including a cooking class and a stage production of a famous children's book.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from May 15 to 21.

Monday

Head to the Dubai Opera on Monday for a night of comedy with three international female comics.

One of them is Atsuko Okatsuka, from the US, who was born in Taiwan to Japanese and Taiwanese parents, and spent her early childhood in Japan. She rose to mainstream fame when she did the “drop challenge” on TikTok that took the internet by storm. She has since become a social media favourite for her quirky comedy.

Monday; 9pm; from Dh200; Dubai Opera; dubai.platinumlist.net

Tuesday

Take the little ones to The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates for a stage production of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's beloved children's picture book, The Snail and the Whale.

The play follows the story of a young girl and her father as they reimagine the story of a tiny snail's adventure around the world. It is recommended for audiences aged four and up.

Tuesday; 4:30pm; from Dh135; Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha 1; dubai.platinumlist.net

Wednesday

Shvili Georgian restaurant and Osteria Mario at Dubai Hills Mall. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Also for children, newly opened twin restaurants Osterio Mario and Shvili at Dubai Hills Mall are hosting cooking classes.

The two-hour cooking sessions will teach the little ones how to make their own pizzas and the famed Georgian dish khachapuri. The classes are free when parents dine and tables must be booked in advance.

Every Sunday and Wednesday; from 1pm; free for dine-in guests; Dubai Hills Mall; 052 929 2088

Thursday

Stand-up fans in Abu Dhabi can also enjoy a comedy night at the Park Rotana on Thursday.

Three American comedians — Mike Marino, Robby Slowik and Laura Hayden — will take the stage, making quips about their jet-setting experiences, love and loss, plus mundane observations about everyday life.

Until Sunday; 8:30pm; Dh160; Al Salam Street, Eastern Road, Abu Dhabi; platinumlist.net

Friday

On Friday and Saturday, Michelin-starred restaurant Hakkasan is hosting a four-hands dinner with its executive chef, Andy Toh, and chef Zor Tan of Born, an acclaimed restaurant in Singapore.

Seven courses will be served at the limited-time culinary collaboration, featuring a combo of Eastern and Western dishes that include a king crab dumpling with truffle, cornfed chicken bao, wild turbot with fermented capsicum and Jasmine-smoked roasted duck.

Friday and Saturday; Dh998 per person; Atlantis, The Palm; 04 426 0752

Saturday

At the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, Egyptian singer Angham and Yemeni crooner Fouad Abdelwahed willserenade fans with their Khaleeji and Arabic pop hits.

Both artists are widely popular across the Arab world. Fans can expect Angham to perform songs such as Omri Maak, Loha Bahta and her newest single Shebr W Nos. Meanwhile, Abdelwahed's supporters can expect hits such as Ana Sootek, Qalbi Elsahjeer and Ana Asdaq.

Saturday; 9pm; from Dh295; City Walk; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Visit the Comic Craze exhibition at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The satirical, comic and critical cartoon show features works of 49 Emirati artists. It also includes clips from popular Japanese anime, which were dubbed in Arabic and viewed by many generations in the Arab world.

Until August 31; 10am-6pm; free entry; Al Hosn; culturalfoundation.ae