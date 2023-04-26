Muzz to host speed dating night for Muslim singles in London

In a world where technology plays a significant role in fostering connections, Muzz — a Muslim dating app previously known as Muzzmatch — has taken a bold step forward by organising a dating event for its members.

Muzz is planning to bring together more than 1,000 single people from around the globe who are looking for love. Going beyond the confines of a digital space, the organisers aim to create an interactive experience where its members can engage in person.

The event on Sunday is expected to host 500 women and 500 men. It will be held under one roof in London, attracting members from as far away as New York and Los Angeles.

“As the world's leading Muslim dating app, we're always looking for ways to break boundaries and give our members the best experiences both on and off the app. We're very excited to meet our members and see this speed dating event come to life,” organisers said.

Muslim dating app Muzz, formerly known as Muzzmatch. Photo: Muzz

Muzz members have spoken of the difficulties they encounter owing to religious and cultural limitations, particularly when it comes to socialising in bars and clubs. The event aims to provide a halal way for Muslim singles to mingle, fostering a comfortable and enjoyable environment.

Icebreaker games will help participants get to know one another better.

With six minutes allotted for each interaction, attendees can engage with a large number of potential matches.

After the speed dating finishes, there will be an after party, serving mocktails and dishes from food vans.