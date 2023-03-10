Loewe unveils Middle East exclusive collection at new Dubai Mall flagship

Spanish fashion label Loewe has launched its first collection that's exclusive to the Middle East.

The versatile range features ready-to-wear, bags and accessories made from luxurious silks and leathers.

There are eight items of clothing, including tunic dresses and pyjama sets crafted from silk, satin and nappa leather. A sparkly lurex knitted cardigan and vest are covered in geometric patterns.

Also exclusive to the region are two new versions of the Puzzle Edge bag, rendered in key colours from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 runway collection, which featured a palette of lilacs, butter yellows and vanilla whites. Available in both small and mini sizes, the special edition Puzzle Edge bag is crafted in calfskin leather. Miniature decorative accessories include a detachable metal doughnut chain, two dice, a falcon and an Arabian oryx.

There are eight exclusive items of clothing, including a sparkly lurex knitted cardigan. Photo: Loewe

The launch coincides with the opening of the brand’s new flagship boutique in The Dubai Mall, Casa Loewe. Ahead of the launch, the brand also teamed up with regional talents for a campaign video highlighting how to correctly pronounce its name.

The brand put together the playful video as a way of introducing itself to a whole new audience, enlisting the help of Lebanese singer Dana Hourani, entrepreneur and sunglasses designer Karen Wazen, Saudi beauty influencer Yara Alnamlah, as well as Emirati brothers Mohammed and Humaid Hadban, better known as the Hadban Twins.

Dressed in looks from the Loewe spring/summer 2023 collection, the influencers spell it out letter by letter, write it in the air and even translate it into Arabic, scrawling it in red on Perspex. In between is imagery of the Puzzle Edge bag and metal dice from the new Middle East exclusive collection.

Dana Hourani and Yara Alnamlah appear in the new video for Loewe. Courtesy Loewe

As the video highlights, Loewe is not pronounced "low", but Lo-weh-vay, in three distinct syllables.

The brand has had a busy start to the year, having unveiled its third — and final — collaboration with Studio Ghibli in February. Called Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle, the collaboration drew inspiration from the Oscar-nominated animated film from 2004, Howl’s Moving Castle, by Japanese animator, director and manga artist Hayao Miyazaki.

Characters from the film, which include Sophie, Howl and the ﬁre demon Calcifer, as well as Markl, Heen, Turnip Head and the Witch of the Waste, were scattered across bags, small leather accessories and clothing, including hoodies, jumpers, cardigans, T-shirts, jackets, jeans, silk shirts, skirts, capes and shoes.