What to expect as Abu Dhabi Moments kicks off this weekend

Magic shows, handicraft workshops and mini musicals are among the many activities taking place this weekend at Khalifa Square Park in the capitalAbu Dhabi as Abu Dhabi Moments kicks off.

The initiative by the Department of Community Development is back this year — after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will launch in Khalifa City on Friday, and will run for three days.

It will then move to other areas in the capital over the following weekends, including Al Jahili Park in Al Ain, Al Dhannah, Mussaffah Labour Camp, Mohammed bin Zayed City Public Park, and finally, Capital Park in downtown Abu Dhabi. The event will run until December 10.

Organisers of Abu Dhabi Moments have planned more than 60 activities each weekend, promising to “bring communities, and the families within them, together”.

The launch weekend will feature a mix of recreational activities and performances. There will be inflatable play areas and trampolines for children, as well as the art stations and other activities.

There will also be wellness sessions, cultural performances, as well as stage productions of Alice in Wonderland and Aladdin.

The even in Khalifa City will start at 4pm and go until 11pm.

Scroll through the gallery below for some of the activities at Abu Dhabi Moments 2019