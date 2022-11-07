Set of Clint Eastwood Western 'Unforgiven' goes on sale for $18.8m

Budding cowboys take note, the film set created for Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven has gone up for sale.

Built in 1992, the fictional town of Big Whiskey was constructed for the Western, which stars not only Clint Eastwood, but also Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman and Richard Harris. It was released that year.

While the story was set in the American West, the movie was actually filmed in Canada, with Big Whiskey built in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

The set was constructed on land next to a property called Ranch at Fisher Creek where Eastwood lived during filming. The owners of the ranch later bought the entire set and had it faithfully rebuilt on their 194-hectare property.

Now, the ranch and its famous set is on sale for C$25.5 million ($18.8m) with Engel & Volkers Vancouver.

The property comprises a main lodge, guest cabins, an equestrian arena, a 4.4-hectare lake with a boathouse and the original film set of the town.

Situated about an hour's drive from Calgary, Ranch at Fisher Creek has a pine tree-lined driveway that winds past an old fort leading to the main lodge, which is built of logs and stone. The 1,142-square-metre property boasts five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, seven fireplaces and a grand dining room. Also on the property are six guest cabins that are connected to the main house and one another via elevated walkways through the trees. The guest buildings have been converted into 17 Western-themed private suites and lofts.

A gateway on the main drive leads through to the rebuilt set of Big Whiskey, which remains faithful to the original film layout. The town consists of a sheriff’s office with two jail cells and an antique armoury cabinet, a saloon, a blacksmith with livery and stables, a bank and a carpentry shop. There is also a small church with a bell tower and a fully stocked merchants' shop.

The film set lies within in a 480-acre ranch in Canada. Photo: Engel & Volkers

The town was only for show — with most buildings little more than external walls. However, while moving it to its present site, the owners finished the buildings, turning each into a functional space.

In addition, there are expansive equestrian facilities, with an indoor equestrian arena, riding hall, stall space for five horses and a veterinarian office. The ranch also has its own helipad.

Unforgiven was also directed and produced by Eastwood. It won four Oscars in 1993, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing.