TikTok video shows plane's window cracking mid-air on flight from Warsaw to New York

A TikTok user has shared a video that appears to show the moment a plane window cracks mid-flight and passengers on-board panicking.

Tristian, who posts under the username @degenerate.destoryer2, shared a clip of the incident taking place on a Lot Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to New York.

“Throwback when our plane window cracked on Polish Airlines and everyone freaked out,” he captioned the video. The incident reportedly occurred on August 20. The video, which was uploaded on Wednesday, has been viewed more than five million times.

In it, the the three passengers seated in the row hurriedly move into the aisle, while a woman nearby screams for cabin crew to help. A member of the crew can be seen picking up the on-board phone as a safety message is delivered.

According to The Aviation Herald, the window cracked as the plane made its descent into JFK Airport.

"This particular window was not broken. Dreamliner’s windows consist of many layers. What was broken was the internal layer responsible for dimming the window,” said a spokesman for Polish Airlines.

"This fault is well known, as electro photochromatic window dimming system is vulnerable to damage by physical contact with sharp or heavy objects."

As a precaution, the captain decided to descend to 10,000 feet, according to the report, and "continued to land safely at New York JFK airport".

