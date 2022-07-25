90 per cent flash sale happening in Dubai today

Dubai Summer Surprises is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a host of deals and discounts — from DSS Daily Surprises revealed each morning to cash prizes worth up to Dh1 million.

Monday marks the day of a DSS Flash Sale, a 24-hour event that promises discounts of up to 90 per cent across brands, product categories and malls. The day-long sale is valid on fashion and optics, home and kitchen essentials, perfumes and cosmetics and electronics, as well as at supermarkets and department stores.

Stores offering 90 per cent discount

If you're looking to update your wardrobe, make a beeline for Reiss, which is offering 90 per cent off on select items, as are Max&Co, Lancel, TM Lewin, Paul&Shark, Porsche Design and Cosmos Sports.

For shoes, head to Bally, Clarks or Santoni; for children's wear and gear, check out Kids Couture and Chicco; for spectacles and sunglasses, visit Dubai Optical, Crystal Vision Optical and Etihad Optical Vision; and for fragrances, visit VPerfumes, V Brand Gallery and Al Mukhalat.

If you're in the market for a piece of furniture, decor accessories or kitchen essentials, both Jashanmal and Al Huzaifa Furniture have items for up to 90 per cent off.

Finally, Union Coop will reduce prices for the DSS Flash Sale, so you can stock up on groceries, cleaning products and other home care items.

Stores offering between 25 and 75 per cent off

If the select items, prices of which are slashed by 90 per cent, don't appeal, you can always look for fresher stock that is also on sale for up to 75 per cent.

Here are some options:

Alessandro Dell'Acqua, Louis Feraud, Gianfranco Ferre, Balmain, B1, Pierre Cardin, Aizone, Aspesi, Forever 21, Anotah, Wrangler and Lee Jeans, all offering up to 75 per cent

Arrow, Accessorize, Eternity, Monsoon Children, Smart Baby, Iwan Maktabi carpets, Crate & Barrel, United Furniture and Al Safeer Centre — up to 70 per cent

Interiors — up to 60 per cent

Love Moschino, Canali, V Concept, CCC Shoes & Bags, Seddiqi & Sons, Guess, Dani by Daniel K and The Children’s Palace — up to 50 per cent

Aeropostale, Toms, Hush Puppies, Nine West and Dune London — up to 40 per cent

Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch — buy one, get the second at half price

DSS runs until September 4, 2022. More information is available at www.mydss.ae