Noon.com sale in the UAE offers electronics, trainers and toys at a steal

The Big Yellow Sale on Noon.com started on Saturday and will run until midnight on July 29.

The shopping platform is offering up to 80 per cent off on categories spanning fashion, beauty, home and kitchen essentials, baby gear and toys, as well as big-ticket electronic items.

A 55-inch Samsung 4K QLED television, for example, is going for Dh1,999 instead of Dh3,999, while a Ctroniq laptop will cost you Dh699 instead of Dh999.

Smartphones, smartwatches and audio gadgets from brands such as Apple, LG, Huawei and Xiaomi will be slashed by up to 60 per cent.

Parents of toddlers and tweens can pre-stock their Santa sacks, as toys will be available for a mere Dh5 a pop, including Lego products going from Dh16.

Pick up discounted toys, including Lego blocks. Photo: Noon.com

The sale also extends to 15 per cent off baby gear, (think Bugaboo strollers, Chicco bed sets and Britax Romer car seats) upon using the code GEAR15.

Elsewhere, get the full 80 per cent off Nike, Adidas, and Reebok; and up to 70 per cent off watches and sunglasses, from brands including Casio, Vincent Chase and Ray-Ban. A pair of shades from the latter starts from Dh279.

READ MORE 3 new restaurants serving Ukrainian, Chinese and Mediterranean cuisines to open in Dubai

Designer wear from Tommy Hilfiger and Roberto Cavalli will also be slashed, as will skincare and cosmetics from The Ordinary and Bourjois, and perfumes from numerous brands.

Finally, budding chefs can invest in appliances such as air fryers (starting from Dh99) and other decor and kitchen essentials from Home Box, Tefal and Black+Decker, all of which are offering up to 70 per cent off.

If you own a Mashreq noon VIP credit card, get 5 per cent cashback.

Other sales to shop in the UAE

Amazon Prime Day

Expand Autoplay Save up to 54 per cent on the Tefal Ingenio Expertise three-piece cooking set. All photos: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is on until Sunday in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, offering 48 hours of discounts and deals for Prime members on items across the website, including products in the home, beauty and electronics sections. New offers will also pop up at various times throughout the two-day sale.

Dubai Summer Surprises

It may be ongoing until Sunday, September 4, but this Monday, DSS will host a flash sale offering up to 90 per cent off on dozens of brands across 25 malls. These include Max & Co, Paul&Shark, Porsche Design, Reiss, Bally, Clarks, Santoni, Kids Couture, Chicco, V Perfumes, al mukhalat perfume, Al Huzaifa Furniture and Union Coop.

Elsewhere, get up to 70 per cent off at Gianfranco Ferre, Balmain, Pierre Cardin, Accessorize, Monsoon Children, Smart Baby, Iwan Maktabi carpets, Crate & Barrel and United Furniture.

Summer sale at Aldar malls

Participate in lucky draws and enjoy discounts of up to 75 per cent at 150 stores in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain. Shoppers who spend more than Dh300 at Yas Mall are eligible to participate in the Spend & Win campaign, for a chance to drive home in a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, while those who spend a minimum of Dh200 at World Trade Centre and Jimi malls can win one million Darna Rewards points.