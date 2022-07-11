Amazon Prime Day: dates revealed for UAE market

Amazon has announced its Prime Day sale dates for the UAE and Saudi Arabia markets. On July 23 and 24, Prime members from both countries will be eligible for major discounts on various brands for 48 hours straight.

Spanning categories including fashion, beauty, toys, electronics and home decor, the sale features thousands of deals starting from midnight on July 23. New offers will pop up at various times throughout Prime Day.

Some of the discounted brands to look out for include Samsung, Bose, Braun, Nutricook, Black+Decker, Lego and Philips.

To avail of Prime Day deals, one can become a Prime member or start a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.ae/prime.

Other limited-time benefits of Amazon Prime

Amazon recently launched a 10 per cent discount on Amazon Home Services for all Prime members in the UAE. This is valid on unlimited orders, with no discount cap and applied directly at checkout. The offer applies to services such as car rentals, home cleaning, beauty, moving, pet grooming and general repairs.

Prime members on Amazon.ae also get free access to a 12-month Deliveroo Plus silver membership — otherwise priced at Dh19 per month — offering free delivery on orders worth more than Dh80.

Members further save on shipping from Amazon US and Amazon UK, with free delivery for international orders on Prime-eligible products shipped from the two countries, and with no minimum purchase during the Prime Day sales.

Finally, members can stream or download movies and TV series on Prime Video; enjoy access to free Prime Gaming content; and free access to Anghami Plus for six months followed by 50 per cent off the subscription fee for the next six months.