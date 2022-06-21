What is the 'human feelings' test that's going viral on TikTok?

Humility? Anger? Despondency? What type of “human feeling” are you?

A new trend on TikTok has users sharing the results of a quiz, in which they answer questions to narrow down what “human feeling” they are. Currently, the hashtag #humanfeelingtest has been viewed more than 3.7 million times on the platform.

Quizzers have taken to TikTok to praise how the results accurately describe them after answering just 11 questions.

"I tried the 'what human feeling are you? test and this is what I got," reads a video that has been viewed more than 2.9 million times. Another user wrote: "POV: you decided to take the emotion test that has been trending" before sharing her results of "awkwardness".

The responses to the test are usually accompanied by the same audio with results ranging from emotions such as “sincere love” to “despondency” and “tired”.

How to take the ‘human feeling quiz’

The human feeling quiz can be found on the website uQuiz. However, it is in Russian. Most browsers such as Chrome and Safari, however, offer an automatic translation, although this can still lead to a rough translation making answering the question a little more difficult.

The page has the name of the test on it: “What kind of human feeling are you?” and is followed by smaller text that reads: “Based on my personal opinion and site algorithms. I hope you will like it!” Although it's not clear what algorithms are used.

Questions include "choose a random event from my life suitable for you" and "what would you like right now?" We won't spoil the rest for you. If you want to take the test, here's a link to it.

