Who is Anastasiia Lenna? Why the former Miss Ukraine has gone viral for picture with gun

With Russia’s attack on Ukraine showing no signs of slowing, Ukrainians around the world are speaking out to defend their country and their freedom.

Among some of the high-profile Ukrainians to speak out is Anastasiia Lenna, a former Miss Ukraine who earlier this week went viral after posting a photo of herself holding a rifle, alongside the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.

The image led many people to assume Lenna had joined the military to fight for her country. However, she later cleared up the situation.

“I am not a military [person], just a woman, just [a] normal human. Just a person, like all people of my country,” she said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She went on to clarify that the rifle in the picture was in fact an airsoft gun, a team sport involving mock guns in which the aim is to eliminate fellow players.

“All pictures in my profile [aim] to inspire people,” she said. “I had a normal life just on Wednesday, like millions of people.

“I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our women of Ukraine [are] strong, confident and powerful.

“I appreciate all attention and support to my country, all people in Ukraine we fight every day against Russian aggression,” she wrote. “We will win!”

Leena, who has more than 300,000 Instagram followers, represented Ukraine in the Miss Grand International competition in 2015. She has been modelling since she was a teenager, and also has a degree in marketing from Slavistik University in Kiev.

“I was born and live in Kyiv. This is my city. Ukraine is my country,” she wrote.

“On February 24, Russian federation step on our lands and begin to kill civil people, women, children. Ukrainian people have no guilt.

“I speak to all people of the world. Stop war in Ukraine! No people should die!”