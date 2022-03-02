Exxon follows peers and will exit Russia amid Ukraine crisis

ExxonMobil is following its peers in the energy industry and will exit Russia in response to the country's military offensive in Ukraine. It will also not make any new investments in Russia.

The company holds a 30 per cent stake, alongside Rosneft, Japan's Sodeco and India's ONGC Videsh, in the Sakhalin Island oil and gas fields in Russia’s far east.

ExxonMobil will discontinue operations and take measures to exit the business but did not provide a time frame, it said in statement on Tuesday. Its business in the country is valued at more than $4 billion, according to its last annual report.

"In response to recent events, we are beginning the process to discontinue operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture," the oil giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our role as operator goes beyond an equity investment. The process to discontinue operations will need to be carefully managed and closely coordinated with the co-venturers in order to ensure it is executed safely. Given the current situation, ExxonMobil will not invest in new developments in Russia."

Earlier on Tuesday French energy giant TotalEnergies said it supports EU sanctions against Russia in response for its military offensive in Ukraine "regardless of the consequences [currently being assessed] on its activities in Russia," but the company stopped short of saying it would divest or pull out of the country. The company holds a 19.4 per cent interest in Novatek as well as other oil and gas projects in Russia, according to its website.

TotalEnergies said it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia and that it "condemns" Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. Rival BP agreed to unload its Rosneft 20 per cent stake and Shell said it will end its alliance with Gazprom as well.

“Stricter rules around access to the international financial system could hurt international oil companies’ ability to receive dividends and other payments,” according to global consultancy Wood Mackenzie. “Targeted sanctions against their Russian partners seem unlikely, but would present a much more profound challenge.”

Western oil giants have come under pressure after the US and EU allies imposed tighter sanctions on Russia in response to its military offensive in Ukraine.

The punitive measures against Moscow disconnect certain Russian banks from the global Swift payments network, in addition to various sanctions aimed at tightening the noose around Moscow that include the US Treasury prohibiting Americans from engaging in transactions with the Bank of Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the country's Ministry of Finance.

These measures follow US and EU moves last week that limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen as well as the freezing of Moscow's assets and denying it access to their financial markets, curtailing its ability to raise funding.