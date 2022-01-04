Celebrity birthdays: stars celebrating milestone ages in 2022

As the fireworks and celebrations around the world ushered out one year and welcomed in the next, it also heralded the arrival of a milestone birthday for many celebrities.

As these athletes, singers and actors all prepare to bid farewell to one decade, and embark on the next, we round up the birthdays of note.

Stars turning 21 in 2022

Billie Eilish

Date of birth: December 18, 2001

Billie Eilish, seen here arriving for the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch, Los Angeles, December 2021, will turn 21 in 2022.

The award-winning singer Billie Eilish, who became the youngest person ever to win a Grammy in 2020, and has already recorded a James Bond film's title track, will celebrate her 21st birthday on December 18.

Kaia Gerber

Date of birth: September 3, 2001

Daughter of one of the original "supermodels", Cindy Crawford, Gerber made her runway debut aged just 16, walking for Raf Simon's Calvin Klein Collection. Since then, she has appeared on runways for most major fashion brands.

Caleb McLaughlin

Date of birth: October 13, 2001

Best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix series Stranger Things, he earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance with the rest of the cast.

Rowan Blanchard

Date of birth: October 14, 2001

An actress and activist, Blanchard protests on issues of gun violence, human rights and feminism, and has addressed the UN Women and US National Committee, campaigning for feminist rights.

Stars turning 30 in 2022

Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar, from Brazil, will hit 30 this year. AP

Neymar

Date of birth: February 5, 1992

Neymar Jr, widely regarded as one of the best football players in the world, and who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian international team, turns 30 on February 5.

Taylor Lautner

Date of birth: February 11, 1992

Best known for playing shape-shifter Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga film series, he will be celebrating his 30th birthday on February 11.

Selena Gomez

Date of birth: July 22, 1992

Selena Gomez, the third most followed woman on Instagram and Come & Get It singer, will celebrate her 30th birthday this summer.

Demi Lovato

Date of birth: August 20, 1992

Another famous Disney alumnus to celebrate 30 this year is Demi Lovato. The performer, who starred in the children's television series Barney & Friends and Camp Rock, is now better known for their singing and will turn 30 on August 20.

Nick Jonas

Date of birth: September 16, 1992

Jonas Brother, Lovato's fellow Camp Rock star and husband of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas will be blowing out candles on September 16.

Cara Delevingne

Date of birth: August 12, 1992

Model, actress and the youngest of the Delevingne sisters, Cara Delevingne turns 30 on August 12.

Cardi B

Date of birth: October 11, 1992

To host the American Music Awards in November, singer Cardi B wore a black and purple feather dress by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji. Getty

Cardi B, who in 2018 became the first woman to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist, and who has eight Billboard Music Awards, five Guinness World Records and six American Music Awards, and has been streamed over one billion times on Spotify, turns the big 3-0 on October 11.

Miley Cyrus

Date of birth: November 23, 1992

Like Lovato, Gomez and Jonas, Miley Cyrus rose the ranks at Disney care of Hannah Montana, and it feels like she has been famous for a lifetime. The singer, who has vastly turned her back on acting, will celebrate turning 30 this November.

Stars turning 40 in 2022

Seth Rogen

Date of birth: April 15, 1982

Seth Rogan, right, is about to turn 40. He is seen here with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in '50/50'. Photo: Summit Entertainment

A Judd Apatow favourite, the Canadian comedian broke out in Freaks and Geeks, and has gone on to star in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Superbad, Drillbit Taylor and Knocked Up with the comedy director, producer and screenwriter.

Jessica Biel

Date of birth: March 3, 1982

The actress who starred alongside Edward Norton in The Illusionist, and more recently in Netflix hit The Sinner, is married to singer Justin Timberlake. The couple have two sons, Silas and Phineas Timberlake.

Kirsten Dunst

Date of birth: April 30, 1982

Kirsten Dunst arrives at 'The Power of the Dog' during the American Film Institute festival on November 11, 2021. In 2022, Dunst will turn 40. AP

Dunst first appeared in the film Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles aged only 12, before going on to star as Mary Jane in the first Spider-Man films. She has twice worked with director Sofia Coppola, starring in The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette.

Anne Hathaway

Date of birth: November 12, 1982

Having starred as the long-suffering assistant in The Devil Wears Prada with Meryl Streep, Hathaway then sang her way through Les Miserables, a role that bagged her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Stars turning 50 in 2022

Eminem

Date of birth: October 17, 1972

Eminem, who turns 50 in 2022, is seen performing at the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. AFP

The perennially baby-faced rapper, and 8 Mile star, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, will turn 50 on October 17.

Shaquille O’ Neal

Date of birth: March 6, 1972

Standing at 2.16 metres tall, former professional NBA is known as simply "Shaq", and will celebrate his 50th birthday this year.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Date of birth: May 2, 1972

The world's highest-paid actor of 2020, the wrestler-turned-action star has appeared in Baywatch, Jumanji reboots and numerous Fast & Furious films, as well as voicing the character of Maui in the animated movie Moana.

Sofia Vergara

Date of birth: July 10, 1972

The Colombian-American actress is best known for playing Gloria in the television sitcom Modern Family, and for being a judge on the ongoing America's Got Talent.

Cameron Diaz

Date of birth: August 30, 1972

'Charlie's Angels' actress Cameron Diaz turns 50 in August this year. Getty

Having started out as a model, Dias appeared alongside Jim Carrey in the 1994 film The Mask, however, she is probably best known for There's Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich and Charlie's Angels.

Idris Elba

Date of birth: September 6, 1972

Once tipped as the next James Bond, Elba played Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire, DCI John Luther in the BBC One series Luther, and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Date of birth: September 27, 1972

Actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow turns 50 this year. AP

The star of Se7en, Shakespeare in Love (for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress) and founder of the lifestyle site Goop, Paltrow is set to turn 50 this year.

Ben Affleck

Date of birth: August 15, 1972

Affleck won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1997 for Good Will Hunting, a film that he wrote with his childhood friend Matt Damon. Since then, he has starred in Armageddon and Pearl Harbor, but is now in the news for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner

Date of birth: April 17, 1972

Like ex-husband Affleck, Garner is turning 50 this year. The acclaimed 13 Going on 30, Alias and Dallas Buyers Club actress is mum to three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Jude Law

Date of birth: December 29, 1972

British actor Jude Law, who plays a young Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, turns 50 at the end of this year. Law is dad to six children; three with ex-wife actress Sadie Frost, Rafferty, 25, Iris, 21, and Rudy, 19; Sophia, 12, with American model Samantha Burke; Ada, 6, with British singer Catherine Harding; and a baby, aged 1, with current wife, Phillipa Coan.

Stars turning 60 in 2022

Jim Carrey

Date of birth: January 17, 1962

Actor Jim Carrey poses for photographers at the photocall of the film 'Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond'. AP

Star of The Mask, Man on the Moon, The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind will celebrate turning 60 on January 17. Carrey is already a grandfather, having become one at age 48 when his daughter Jane Carrey had a son in 2010.

Tom Cruise

Date of birth: July 3, 1962

Star of Top Gun, Rain Man, Born on the Fourth of July, and Jerry Maguire, Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, such as in the Mission: Impossible franchise, for which he was suspended on the outside of the Burj Khalifa.

Michelle Yeoh

Date of birth: August 6, 1962

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh turns 60 in 2022. AP

A former Miss Malaysia pageant winner, Yeoh found fame in Hong Kong action films during the 1990s where she did all her own stunts. She found international fame for the 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, going on to appear in Memoirs of a Geisha, and lending her voice to Kung Fu Panda 2.

Steve Carell

Date of birth: August 16, 1962

Star of the American version of The Office, Carell also appeared in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), and Little Miss Sunshine (2006), and Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011). Carell is also the voice of Gru, the supervillain in the animated films Despicable Me and Minions.

Demi Moore

Date of birth: November 11, 1962

A member of the so-called Brat Pack in the 1980s, Moore appeared in St Elmo's Fire before going on to make Ghost, Indecent Proposal and A Few Good Men.

Jodie Foster

Date of birth: November 19, 1962

Widely regarded as one of the foremost acting talents of her generation, Foster has starred in Taxi Driver, the musical Bugsy Malone, The Accused, Silence of the Lambs and Panic Room, before switching to mainly directing, including episodes of Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards and Black Mirror.

Ralph Fiennes

Date of birth: December 22, 1962

Ralph Fiennes, who is turning 60 this year, as M in 'No Time To Die.' Photo: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

A stage and cinema actor, Fiennes has won numerous awards for his portrayal in Shakespearean plays, and appearing in the films Schindler's List, The English Patient, The Constant Gardener and The Duchess, while some will know him best as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films and as M in the most recent James Bond films.