Woman receives positive Covid test mid-flight and isolates in toilet for five hours

A US woman has gone viral for locking herself in the bathroom of an aeroplane for more than five hours after testing positive for Covid-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo was on a flight from Chicago to Iceland when her throat started to feel sore, prompting her to go to the bathroom and take a rapid Covid-19 test, which quickly showed she was positive.

“I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines [indicating a positive test],” Fotieo told NBC News.

“There’s 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them,” she said.

Fotieo’s story started to gain attention after she posted a video to TikTok from the inside of the plane bathroom.

“POV you test positive for Covid while over the Atlantic Ocean,” she wrote.

“Shout out to Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters.”

The video has been viewed more than 4 million times since it was uploaded on December 21, with many viewers wanting to know how she was able to board the flight if she was positive.

Fotieo replied to viewers revealing she had received two negative PCR tests before boarding the flight, as well as confirming that she was now quarantined

She also said that flight attendant Ragnhildur “Rocky” Eiriksdottir assisted her during the flight by providing her with food and drinks.

In an interview with CNN, Fotieo said she was fully vaccinated and had also received a booster shot.

“I opted to stay in the bathroom because I did not want to be around others on the flight,” she said.