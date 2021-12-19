Last-minute holiday gift ideas: from biodegradable yoga mats to next-generation headphones

You may have left it a bit late, but there's still time to rustle up something special for your loved ones

Selina Denman
Dec 19, 2021

We can’t deny that you’ve left it a bit late. With Christmas Day less than a week away and that festive to-do list looking ever-more menacing, the spectre of all those gifts you have yet to buy may be looming large.

Read more
23 luxury gift ideas for him and for her: from diamond rings to designer door mats

So here are some ideas to get you on your way, whether you are buying for a house-proud partner, a fitness-mad friend, fashion-forward sister-in-law or your colleague’s children.

There are next-generation headphones for those audiophiles in your life and handcrafted party shoes for any style mavens. New fragrance sets from Hermes are sure to be a crowd-pleaser, while limited-edition tracksuits from Les Benjamins are the perfect find for any streetwear aficionados.

And if you want to pick up something small for yourself as a reward, we won’t judge.

Click through our gallery above to see our gift ideas.

Updated: December 19th 2021, 1:23 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Idaho estate featured in Marilyn Monroe film - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Last-minute holiday gift ideas: from biodegradable yoga mats to next-generation headphones
An image that illustrates this article Six concerts at Expo 2020 Dubai this week: from AR Rahman to Lea Salonga
An image that illustrates this article Christmas in the UAE: peek into the most festive homes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai