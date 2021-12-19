Last-minute holiday gift ideas: from biodegradable yoga mats to next-generation headphones

We can’t deny that you’ve left it a bit late. With Christmas Day less than a week away and that festive to-do list looking ever-more menacing, the spectre of all those gifts you have yet to buy may be looming large.
So here are some ideas to get you on your way, whether you are buying for a house-proud partner, a fitness-mad friend, fashion-forward sister-in-law or your colleague’s children.
There are next-generation headphones for those audiophiles in your life and handcrafted party shoes for any style mavens. New fragrance sets from Hermes are sure to be a crowd-pleaser, while limited-edition tracksuits from Les Benjamins are the perfect find for any streetwear aficionados.
And if you want to pick up something small for yourself as a reward, we won’t judge.
