Dubai Guinness World Record attempt will try to host world's largest fitness live stream

Pullman Hotels and Resorts is teaming up with Les Mills for the YouTube livestream

Nov 6, 2021

The UAE is home to an astonishing number of Guinness World Record titles, and Dubai will attempt to add another to the list next weekend.

Pullman Hotels and Resorts is teaming up with Les Mills to attempt to break the record for the most viewers for a strength training workout live stream on YouTube".

The attempt is taking place at the same time as the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which encourages the city’s residents to take part in 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days.

In the one-hour strength training fitness session, five of the six ambassadors of Pullman’s Power Fitness Squad will join together on the rooftop of the Pullman Dubai Downtown for the live stream, which will start at 7pm on Saturday, November 13.

In order to break the world record, more than 13,000 people will need to join the stream.

Pullman will also host a competition in which six winners who register and attend the live stream entered into a draw to win one million points on the Accor Live Limitless lifestyle programme, which is the equivalent of 100 free nights that can be used anywhere in the world.

Each participant in the stream will receive a 30-day free trial for the Les Mills Plus exercise platform.

