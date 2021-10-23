Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle

Hollywood star Vin Diesel fulfilled his role as godfather when he walked his late friend Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle for her wedding to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

Meadow, 22, shared videos and photos from the celebrations on Instagram on Friday, writing "We're married".

Diesel, Meadow's godfather, can be seen in a blue suit and sunglasses, walking hand in hand with the smiling bride in one video while actress Jordana Brewster gave the model a hug.

The ceremony, reportedly held earlier in October on a beach in the Dominican Republic, was attended by only close family and friends.

Diesel and Walker became close friends after meeting on the set of The Fast and the Furious, released in 2001. Brewster played the love interest of Walker's character Brian O'Conner.

Meadow, a model, is the only daughter of Walker, who died in 2013 in a car accident.

For her big day, she wore a Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress, specially created for her by creative director Matthew Williams, whom she called "a dear friend".

“I asked him if he would design a dress for me. He said absolutely and congratulated me. It wasn’t until after the call that the shock set in that Matthew Williams had agreed to design custom Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dresses for me," she told Vogue.

“I wanted something timeless, chic, and elegant. Matthew’s clear-cut and modern touch made it the perfect piece.”

Meadow Walker wore a Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress for her big day. Instagram / @meadowwalker

Williams called her "the most beautiful person inside and out".

“I wanted to really let her personality shine through with the simplest, most modern of bridal gowns in silk cady, with a pure hourglass shape; a halter neck; and an edgy, backless design anchored by a simple strap," he told Vogue. "We kept the train minimalistic. And the veil was so ethereal, it was barely there, which kept the focus on her beautiful eyes; face; and natural, statuesque glamour.”

Meadow paired her wedding dress with Tiffany & Co jewellery.

After the ceremony, the small group gathered for a candlelit dinner, followed by the cake cutting and a beach party, for which Meadow changed into an outfit by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. “We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand,” she said. “To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky.”

News of the wedding comes only two months after Meadow confirmed her engagement to Thornton-Allan, in August.