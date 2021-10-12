Arab Fashion Week to return with physical events

Arab Fashion Week will include physical shows when it makes its return this month.

The five-day event will include a full in-person schedule, starting with the Fashion Icon Awards on October 24. The “pink carpet” gala will welcome celebrities, media and influencers, although it has not yet been revealed who will be awarded this year.

The women’s spring/summer 2022 Arab Fashion Week will be held at Dubai Design District and will showcase regional and international designers from the UAE, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Palestine, Philippines, USA, Colombia, Poland, Switzerland and France.

Participating brands include Amato, Michael Cinco, Ihab Jiryis, Yara Bin Shakar, Autonomie, Blssd, Glory Ang, Emergency Room and Zeena Zaki. All shows will be broadcast live via Facebook.

The five-day event will take place at Dubai Design District. Photo: d3

The event’s organiser, the Arab Fashion Council, will build on its partnership with France’s Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Following a successful Arab Fashion Council activation in Paris this season, three designers from Paris Fashion Week will present their collections at Arab Fashion Week, including Germanier, Weinsanto and Ester Manas.

Meanwhile, Aramex the official logistics partner for the event, will partner with Egyptian label Autonomie to present an exclusive capsule collection of sustainable pieces created out of Aramex shipping materials. Epson will showcase its digital innovation technology through a collaboration with Michael Cinco.

“Arab Fashion Week – Women’s Spring Summer 2022, powered by the Arab Fashion Council and a line-up of world-class partners, is a demonstration of the shared vision and commitment to the principles of equality and progress for creative talents across the region.

"Together with d3, we are positioning Dubai at the epicentre of the fashion industry in the Middle East,” says Jacob Abrian, founder and chief executive of the Arab Fashion Council.

