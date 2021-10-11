All the Bollywood stars on the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week catwalk

After a digital-only showcase in March, India’s biannual fashion weeks of Mumbai and Delhi returned to a hybrid “phygital” show this month.

The six-day FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, which concluded on Sunday, is the result of two of India’s fashion weeks joining forces for the first time in 15 years. The Fashion Design Council of India organises the fashion week in Delhi, while Lakme Fashion Week is held in Mumbai.

The mix of catwalk shows, held in Mumbai, as well as the digital showcases this season, featured some of India’s biggest names in fashion, from Tarun Tahiliani who opened the event to Gaurav Gupta whose grand finale on Sunday had Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan as its showstopper.

Gupta, who traditionally closes Lakme Fashion Week, filled the ramp with water to showcase his collection, inspired by the oceans. He explored aquatic life in his show, featuring fabrics made with plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been extracted from oceans and landfills.

Kapoor Khan wasn't the only celebrity spotted on the catwalk over the six days. Her sister-in-law, actress Soha Ali Khan, was the showstopper for Abstract by Megha Jain Madaan while actress Shraddha Kapoor helped showcase the latest from designer Anamika Khanna's label AK-OK.

Chitrangda Singh was in her regal best for designer duo Shikha & Srishti's festive and wedding collection, and Malaika Arora was the star attraction for bridal wear designer Annu Patel's Annu's Creation.

Former beauty queen and actress Dia Mirza, who's known for her environmental activism, was one of the star attractions on Sustainability Day, walking the ramp for designers Abraham & Thakore.

"I walked for the absolutely wonderful @abrahamandthakore who created the collection – Assemble. Disassemble. Reassemble – a collection made with fabrics that are made from 100 per cent recycled post-consumer bottles," Mirza shared on Instagram later. "Glamour out of waste. A stunning example of creating a #CircularEconomy."

