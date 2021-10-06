Now you can enjoy Friday brunch at Expo 2020 Dubai with views of Al Wasl Plaza

Arguably, no meal is as popular in the UAE as Friday brunch – and now it’s possible to enjoy this well-loved weekend feast within the Expo 2020 site.

Emaar Hospitality Group has announced Brunch at Expo 2020, a new experience taking place every Friday from noon to 3pm.

The weekend spread will be held at 2020 Club by Emaar, where guests can enjoy views of Al Wasl Plaza along with live music.

For the food, there will be a buffet featuring dishes from around the world. Guests can expect favourites from Address Hotels as well as meals created specially for the venue by the chefs using locally produced, organic ingredients.

It will be a rotating menu, so there will be changes from week to week, with live stations including grills, sushi stations and hot plates on offer. There will be a huge range of cuisine on offer, from a seafood selection with lobster, crab and prawns, to dim sum, steak and kidney pie and chicken tikka masala, to name a few.

There is also a focus on sustainability, with the chefs incorporating hydroponically grown vegetables and local ingredients into the menu, which has been designed to showcase how the country is gradually becoming self-sustaining.

There are intriguing beverages, too, as Emaar Hospitality held a mixologist competition to identify the best mocktail to include on the menu.

There are packages for soft drinks and select beverages, with prices starting at Dh280 ($76), which is not included in the Expo entrance ticket.

The Brunch at Expo 2020 will take place every Friday until March 31; noon to 3pm; Dh280 for soft drinks and Dh395 for select beverages; 2020 Club by Emaar, Expo 2020; 04 248 8653; Expo2020@emaar.ae