Ronaldinho in Lebanon to meet rescuers from Beirut port explosion

Football star Ronaldinho is in Beirut today.

The Brazilian sportsman, 41, took to Instagram to announce that he was heading to the Lebanese capital on Wednesday.

"Hello friends from Lebanon," he said in a video, which appears to have been filmed in a hotel corridor. "On the 28th [of July] we will be in Lebanon, see you soon!"

It has been reported that Ronaldinho is heading to Beirut to commemorate the victims of the port explosion of August 4, 2020, a devastating blast that caused at least 207 deaths and 7,500 injuries.

As part of what's being called the football star's "in solidarity with Lebanon and the Lebanese" initiative, he is expected to visit the port, where he will lay a wreath for the victims, and visit the Karantina fire bridge and Civil Defence centre.

The Civil Defence has confirmed to The National that Ronaldinho will visit them on Thursday and will meet rescuers from the port explosion.

This will not be the footballer's first trip to Lebanon. In 2017, he was photographed by fans at the nightclub Taiga Beirut.

He's no stranger to the region, as, in May, Ronaldinho received a UAE golden visa, which gives him long-term residency in the Emirates.

Ronaldinho is also not the only celebrity who has visited Lebanon this summer. Last week, actress Lindsay Lohan, who lives in Dubai, was spotted in the town of Hammana.

The Mean Girls star was in town with her Lebanese banker boyfriend Bader Shammas, an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, and their friends.

The former child star posed for photos with fans after eating at pizzeria, Piazza1140. On her July 17 visit, she was trending at No 1 in Lebanon on Twitter. She did not post any images on her own social media.

Lindsay Lohan with fans in Lebanon yesterday. 💖 pic.twitter.com/4WOo7GAy4n — La Vita Lohan (@lavitalohan) July 17, 2021

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

You Were Never Really Here Director: Lynne Ramsay Starring: Joaquim Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov Four stars

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

