Hidilyn Diaz: Filipino celebrities react to Philippines' historic Olympic gold medal win

Hidilyn Diaz made history on Monday when she won the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal.

The athlete, 30, won the women’s 55-kilogram weightlifting competition in Tokyo, setting an Olympic record of 127kg in the clean and jerk event.

Diaz is from Zamboanga, in the south of the South-East Asian islands nation, and as she made history with her gold medal, a host of her most famous countrymen and women celebrated her win on social media.

Pia Wurtzbach

Filipino-German model Pia Wurtzbach acknowledged the win on social media, celebrating "a strong and amazing woman".

"We are so proud of you," Wurtzbach wrote on Twitter.

Our first ever GOLD OLYMPIC MEDAL brought home by a strong and amazing woman!! Thank you, Hidilyn Diaz! We are so proud of you! Congratulations!! ❤️🇵🇭 — Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) July 27, 2021

Manny Pacquiao

Boxer and politician Manny Pacquiao took to Twitter to thank the athlete.

"Thank you, Hidilyn Diaz, for the first-ever Olympic Gold for the Philippines! We are so proud of you," he wrote.

Thank you, Hidilyn Diaz, for the first-ever Olympic Gold for the Philippines! We are so proud of you! 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/JhRrKlPrm6 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 26, 2021

Bela Padilla

Filipina actress and director Bela Padilla recognised Diaz's achievement, writing: "Thank you for carrying us all."

Hidilyn Diaz ❤️💯🏅🏆 thank you for carrying us all!!! — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) July 26, 2021

Gretchen Ho

Television presenter, former volleyball player and activist Gretchen Ho is also in Tokyo, covering the Olympic Games. She tweeted about Diaz's achievement a number of times, most notably posting a photo of the athlete's blistered hands, writing: "Golden hands of @diaz_hidilyn."

Immediately after the win, Ho tweeted an image of Diaz in action, sharing the news with the world.

She later tweeted an image of Diaz reacting to her triumph. "What gold means," Ho wrote.

Ho has since interviewed Diaz for a TV special for the Filipino channel TV5.

Gary Valenciano

Filipino singer Gary Valenciano retweeted a number of Ho's posts from Tokyo. Valenciano wrote: "You went for gold and you got it Hidilyn Diaz!"

WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! As in …….WWWWWOOOOOWWWWW!!!!! You went for gold and you got it Hidilyn Diaz!!!!! YOU GOT IT!!! CONGRATS!!!!!🙏🏼🇵🇭😊 https://t.co/q6D0LjPNMM — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) July 26, 2021

He later said he was "speechless", describing Diaz as "outstanding".

Janine Gutierrez

Actress Janine Gutierrez celebrated Diaz's win by describing the champion as the "hero we need on SONA day", in reference to the State of the Nation Address, an address by the president of the Philippines, which is delivered on the fourth Monday of July annually. This year it coincided with Diaz's event.

Hidilyn Diaz winning the first ever gold medal for the Philippines is the hero we need on SONA day — JANINE ✨ (@janinegutierrez) July 26, 2021

Shotzi

American WWE wrestler Shotzi Blackheart, born Ashley Urbanski, and who is of Filipino and Polish descent, tweeted her "Pinay pride" following Diaz's medal win.

"Hidilyn Diaz is Philippines' first ever gold medallist!" Shotzi wrote, with a series of flag and colourful heart emojis.

Hidilyn Diaz is Philippines first ever gold medallist!!! 🙌😭🇵🇭❤️💙💛 pinay pride! pic.twitter.com/5JgThYbXAF — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) July 26, 2021

Risa Hontiveros

Filipina senator Risa Hontiveros tweeted that Diaz "makes us proud", posting a photo of herself with the athlete.

FIRST EVER OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL FOR THE PHILIPPINES! 🇵🇭🇵🇭 🇵🇭 Mabuhay, Hidilyn Diaz! You make us proud! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mtEUGDRwVx — risa hontiveros (@risahontiveros) July 26, 2021

Richard Juan

Hong Kong TV host Richard Juan, who lives in the Philippines, wrote: "The fact that our first Olympic GOLD medallist, Hidilyn Diaz was born, raised and trained here in the Philippines just made it extra SWEET. Congratulations!"

The fact that our first Olympic GOLD medalist, Hidilyn Diaz was born, raised and trained here in the Philippines just made it extra SWEET.

Congratulations!! 🥇🇵🇭😭 pic.twitter.com/R9v3zSMhAm — 范鴻志 RICHARD JUAN 홍지 (@richardjuan) July 26, 2021

