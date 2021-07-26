Olympians on Tiktok: who to follow for a behind-the-scenes look at the Tokyo Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are well under way, having kicked off on Friday with a toned-down yet spectacular opening ceremony.

Although the Games are a bit muted without spectators in attendance owing to the pandemic, there is still plenty of excitement to come from watching some of the world’s best athletes compete against one another.

For those who can’t get enough of this year’s action, thankfully there is social media, as a number of Olympians have taken to TikTok to give a behind-the-scenes look at what’s happening in Tokyo.

From sharing what their rooms look like in the Olympic Village to giving their take on the food offered at the dining halls, there's plenty of content being shared. Here are the most interesting athletes to follow on TikTok:

Tilly Kearns (Team Australia, Water Polo)

The Australian Olympian has taken to TikTok to share how the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government have teamed up to ensure everyone stays safe for this year’s Games. In one video, she shows the safety measures at the dining hall, which include plexiglass, wearing gloves and disinfectant wipes.

Rebecca Edwards and Polly Swann (Team Great Britain, Rowing)

The duo are tracking their Olympic journey together under the handle @RowToTokyo. Their TikTok shows them trying on their Olympic uniforms, touring the Olympic Village, as well as documenting regular life in Japan.

Erik Shoji (Team USA, Volleyball)

The Olympian shows practice sessions with the US men’s volleyball team. He also includes videos about food, often sharing and giving his take on what's on offer at the dining halls in the Olympic Village.

Remedy Rule (Team Philippines, Swimming)

Rule, who also swims for the University of Texas, has shown her followers what the Philippines suite looks like in the Olympic Village. She has also created a video showing the sustainable swaps she’s made in Tokyo, as well as shared footage from the Olympic pool.

Tyler Downs (Team USA, Diving)

Even before qualifying for the Olympics, Downs, 18, already had a large following on TikTok. In addition to posting funny material, such as wanting to meet US star gymnast Simone Biles, he’s also answered fan questions about being at the Olympics. One of them has led to a review of the cardboard beds the athletes sleep in at the Olympic Village.

Kelsey Robinson (Team USA, Volleyball)

The two-time US Olympian offers a look at what goes on in a normal day for her at the Games, from getting tested for Covid to writing notes to Japanese students. She also filmed a first look at the Olympic volleyball venue and created one with her teammates answering the most common questions they get asked as professional volleyball players.

Francisco Caffaro (Team Argentina, Men's Basketball)

The Argentinian basketball centre is sharing his first Olympic experience through his TikTok. He's already shared one video that shows how the Argentinian contingent celebrated the opening ceremony, singing and dancing while waving their country's flag. He also posts videos from the Olympic Village, as well as ones that show him discovering new things around Tokyo.

Courtney Hurley (Team USA, Fencer)

The American fencer, who calls herself the "out of shape Olympian", has shared TikToks showing everything from the Team USA practice sessions to the room she shares with her older sister Kelly at the Olympic Village. In one memorable video, Courtney points out how different their sides of the room are in terms of neatness.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are on until Sunday, August 8. For more coverage of the Olympics, head here.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

The biog Age: 19 Profession: medical student at UAE university Favourite book: The Ocean at The End of The Lane by Neil Gaiman Role model: Parents, followed by Fazza (Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed) Favourite poet: Edger Allen Poe

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

The specs: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Price, base: Dh198,300

Engine: 2.0L in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 280hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque: 400Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 7L / 100km

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

