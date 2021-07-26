Olympians on Tiktok: who to follow for a behind-the-scenes look at the Tokyo Games

The event is in full swing now but for those who can't get enough of the Olympics, here are the athletes to follow

From left to right: US diver Tyler Downs, Australian water polo player Tilly Kearns and US fencer Courtney Hurley provide behind-the-scenes looks at the Tokyo Games on TikTok

Evelyn Lau
Jul 26, 2021

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are well under way, having kicked off on Friday with a toned-down yet spectacular opening ceremony.

Although the Games are a bit muted without spectators in attendance owing to the pandemic, there is still plenty of excitement to come from watching some of the world’s best athletes compete against one another.

Emirati swimmer flies UAE flag at Olympics

For those who can’t get enough of this year’s action, thankfully there is social media, as a number of Olympians have taken to TikTok to give a behind-the-scenes look at what’s happening in Tokyo.

From sharing what their rooms look like in the Olympic Village to giving their take on the food offered at the dining halls, there's plenty of content being shared. Here are the most interesting athletes to follow on TikTok:

Tilly Kearns (Team Australia, Water Polo)

The Australian Olympian has taken to TikTok to share how the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government have teamed up to ensure everyone stays safe for this year’s Games. In one video, she shows the safety measures at the dining hall, which include plexiglass, wearing gloves and disinfectant wipes.

Rebecca Edwards and Polly Swann (Team Great Britain, Rowing)

The duo are tracking their Olympic journey together under the handle @RowToTokyo. Their TikTok shows them trying on their Olympic uniforms, touring the Olympic Village, as well as documenting regular life in Japan.

Erik Shoji (Team USA, Volleyball)

The Olympian shows practice sessions with the US men’s volleyball team. He also includes videos about food, often sharing and giving his take on what's on offer at the dining halls in the Olympic Village.

Remedy Rule (Team Philippines, Swimming)

Rule, who also swims for the University of Texas, has shown her followers what the Philippines suite looks like in the Olympic Village. She has also created a video showing the sustainable swaps she’s made in Tokyo, as well as shared footage from the Olympic pool.

Tyler Downs (Team USA, Diving)

Even before qualifying for the Olympics, Downs, 18, already had a large following on TikTok. In addition to posting funny material, such as wanting to meet US star gymnast Simone Biles, he’s also answered fan questions about being at the Olympics. One of them has led to a review of the cardboard beds the athletes sleep in at the Olympic Village.

@tylerdownss

heyy girl we are teammates 🤣

♬ original sound - TOP 2⭐️

Kelsey Robinson (Team USA, Volleyball)

The two-time US Olympian offers a look at what goes on in a normal day for her at the Games, from getting tested for Covid to writing notes to Japanese students. She also filmed a first look at the Olympic volleyball venue and created one with her teammates answering the most common questions they get asked as professional volleyball players.

Francisco Caffaro (Team Argentina, Men's Basketball)

The Argentinian basketball centre is sharing his first Olympic experience through his TikTok. He's already shared one video that shows how the Argentinian contingent celebrated the opening ceremony, singing and dancing while waving their country's flag. He also posts videos from the Olympic Village, as well as ones that show him discovering new things around Tokyo.

Courtney Hurley (Team USA, Fencer)

The American fencer, who calls herself the "out of shape Olympian", has shared TikToks showing everything from the Team USA practice sessions to the room she shares with her older sister Kelly at the Olympic Village. In one memorable video, Courtney points out how different their sides of the room are in terms of neatness.

@thishurleygurrl

This will be our third Olympics together...I'm not getting any better🥲#olympicgames #olympics #olympicspirit #foryoupage #fyp #teamusa #tokyoolympics

♬ original sound - nardiyuh

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are on until Sunday, August 8. For more coverage of the Olympics, head here.

Updated: July 26th 2021, 11:16 AM
Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Where can I submit a sample?

Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages.

Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include:

  • Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)
  • Biogenix Labs in Masdar City
  • Al Towayya in Al Ain
  • NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City
  • Bareen International Hospital
  • NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain
  • NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi
  • NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.
Company profile

Name: Tabby

Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020

Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: Payments

Size: 40-50 employees

Stage: Series A

Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

The biog

Age: 19 

Profession: medical student at UAE university 

Favourite book: The Ocean at The End of The Lane by Neil Gaiman

Role model: Parents, followed by Fazza (Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed)

Favourite poet: Edger Allen Poe 

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History
Martin Puchner
Granta

Sonchiriya

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey

Rating: 3/5

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

The specs: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Price, base: Dh198,300
Engine: 2.0L in-line four-cylinder
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 280hp @ 5,250rpm
Torque: 400Nm @ 2,250rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 7L / 100km

The specs

Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm

Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km

On sale: now

Price: Dh149,000

 

