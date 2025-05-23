A trader with camels at a market in the village of A Thamama near Riyadh. Scientists believe the Mers coronavirus originates in camels. Reuters
Health

Diseases continue to cross species barrier as global bird flu cases double

Climate change, animal trade and falling vaccination rates leading to rise

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

May 23, 2025