Scientists expect the Middle East will overtake North America as the world's most out-of-shape region. Getty Images
Scientists expect the Middle East will overtake North America as the world's most out-of-shape region. Getty Images

Health

Middle East to be world’s youth obesity capital by 2050

Scientists predict more than half of region’s children and young people will be overweight

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

March 03, 2025