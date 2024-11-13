Experts believe the data could lead to a new treatment for millions of people living with both obesity and type 2 diabetes. Getty Images
Health

New weight-loss drug offers health benefits and fewer side effects in trials

Researchers found the drug reduces insulin sensitivity and increases the capacity of the body to burn calories

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

November 13, 2024

Beshara

