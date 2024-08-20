Weight-loss drug Ozempic's potential link to suicidal thoughts

Patients taking a commonly used diabetes and weight loss drug suffered a higher rate of suicidal thoughts, a new study has suggested.

It adds to a wider debate about the drug and its safety.

The study, published on Tuesday in the Jama Network Open linked to the American Medical Association, is the first to mine the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) database of suspected side effects for reports of suicidal thinking in patients who have taken the drugs.

It found a bigger proportion of such reports from patients who had taken semaglutide, the drug that Novo Nordisk markets as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss, than from those who took other medicines.

The study was carefully conducted and should lead physicians to be more cautious about prescribing semaglutide to people with a history of depression or suicide attempts, Francesco Salvo, a pharmacologist at the University of Bordeaux, wrote in an editorial published alongside the results.

Other doctors called the evidence in the paper weak and inconclusive.

“It has major limitations,” said Stephen Evans, emeritus professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Spontaneous reports from patients like those in the WHO database “are very subject to bias, including effects of media reporting,” Prof Evans said.

WHO’s database is known to lack important information that would put the results in perspective, such as how long patients had been treated, the authors acknowledged.

The data might have been biased because it relied on self-reporting from patients and their doctors, they said.

The US Food and Drug Administration said this year that a preliminary evaluation did not find evidence that use of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy causes suicidal thoughts or actions.

The agency has also said it cannot rule out a small risk and is continuing to investigate.

In April, the European Medicines Agency’s risk assessment committee found no added risk of suicide or self-harm for people taking the drugs.

The EMA and FDA findings line up with data from clinical trials, Novo Nordisk said.

The company said it will work with regulators to monitor the safety of the medicines, including surveillance of data from continuing studies and real-world use.

Company profile Name: WallyGPT

Started: 2014

Founders: Saeid and Sami Hejazi

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Investment raised: $7.1 million

Number of staff: 20

Investment stage: Pre-seed round

COMPANY PROFILE Company: Eco Way

Started: December 2023

Founder: Ivan Kroshnyi

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Electric vehicles

Investors: Bootstrapped with undisclosed funding. Looking to raise funds from outside



Company Profile Company name: Cargoz

Date started: January 2022

Founders: Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 30

Investment stage: Seed

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants. The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only. Readers are encouraged to seek independent legal advice.

MATCH INFO Alaves 1 (Perez 65' pen) Real Madrid 2 (Ramos 52', Carvajal 69')

SPEC SHEET: NOTHING PHONE (2A) Display: 6.7-inch flexible Amoled, 2,412 x 1,080, 394ppi, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7,200 Pro, 4nm, octa-core Memory: 8/12GB Capacity: 128/256GB Platform: Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5 Main camera: Dual 50MP main, f/1.88 + 50MP ultra-wide, f/2.2; OIS, EIS, auto-focus, ultra XDR, night mode Main camera video: 4K @ 30fps, full-HD @ 60fps; slo-mo full-HD at 120fps Front camera: 32MP wide, f/2.2 Battery: 5,000mAh; 50% in 30 minutes with 45-watt charger Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (Google Pay) Biometrics: Fingerprint, face unlock I/O: USB-C Durability: IP54, limited protection from water/dust Cards: Dual-nano SIM Colours: Black, milk, white In the box: Nothing Phone (2a), USB-C-to-USB-C cable, pre-applied screen protector, Sim tray ejector tool Price (UAE): Dh1,199 (8GB/128GB) / Dh1,399 (12GB/256GB)

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Klipit Started: 2022 Founders: Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Al Bulooki, Bilal Merchant, Asif Ahmed, Ovais Merchant Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Digital receipts, finance, blockchain Funding: $4 million Investors: Privately/self-funded