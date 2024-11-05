A pilot of DNA testing on intensive care patients at St Thomas' Hospital in London will be expanded to 30 UK hospitals. Reuters
A pilot of DNA testing on intensive care patients at St Thomas' Hospital in London will be expanded to 30 UK hospitals. Reuters

Health

Rapid DNA tests to catch pandemic bugs in early warning plan

Surveillance to be set up in 30 UK hospitals after trial in intensive care units flagged pathogen alerts

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

November 05, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara