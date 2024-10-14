The World Health Organisation says it is a question of 'when, not if' the world will face another global pandemic. Getty Images
Health

'Crucial issues' still unresolved in plan to stop next pandemic, WHO warns

World risks being 'caught napping' by global health crisis as talks on treaty to share vaccines drag on

Tim Stickings
October 14, 2024

Beshara

      Beshara