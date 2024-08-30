A Red Cross worker sprays chlorine at a camp for internally displaced people in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. EPA
Health

Vaccine rollout hopes for Congo as first batch of monkeypox vaccines ready to ship

Emergency distribution closer as the disease's resurgence prompts the WHO to declare its highest international alert level

Simon Rushton
Simon Rushton

August 30, 2024

Beshara

