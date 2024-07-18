Gisma Hakim, 14, a malaria patient, is treated at a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) field hospital in Jamam refugee camp, South Sudan. Getty Images
Gisma Hakim, 14, a malaria patient, is treated at a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) field hospital in Jamam refugee camp, South Sudan. Getty Images

The National

Health

Call for urgent action to combat rising antimalarial resistance in Africa

Artemisinin-based combination therapies have been first-line treatment for malaria for almost 20 years

author image
Gillian Duncan

18 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Rising antimalarial resistance in Africa potentially fatal for millions

Covid: UK 'prepared for the wrong pandemic'

Children who move home aged 10 to 15 face higher risk of depression

Whooping cough cases rise in Scotland amid fall in vaccinations

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara