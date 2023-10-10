Bedbugs in the UK: What we know so far

The anxiety over bedbugs which has gripped France has crossed the English Channel, with the UK now on alert.

Reports of bedbug infestations have increased in frequency and scale, with a local authority describing the situation as a “national problem”.

Luton Borough Council reported an “alarming” number of calls regarding bedbugs in the wake of social media footage and an outbreak in France.

UK councils, transport services, and public facilities are taking proactive measures.

London mayor addresses concerns

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, expressed serious concerns about the potential infestation of public transportation in the city.

Mr Khan responded to fears that the crisis might cross the Channel. He acknowledged it was a “real source of concern” for people that it may spread to London.

He also said that Transport for London (TfL) has implemented daily disinfection of seats as a proactive measure.

“I have spoken to officials in France to see if any lessons could be learnt from their experience,” he said.

During an interview with PoliticsJOE, Mr Khan emphasised the rigorous preventive strategies in place.

“We've been in regular touch with Transport for London, ensuring that Tubes and buses undergo consistent cleaning. We're also coordinating with Eurostar.

“I'm confident in our stringent cleaning protocols, and while we have multiple reasons to believe that London won't face similar issues, let me be clear – TfL will not be complacent,” he assured.

France tries to stop the bedbugs biting as infestation grips Paris

Luton council warns of limited resources

Luton Borough Council said on its website: “This national bedbug problem has not missed Luton. The Pest Control Service is currently receiving an alarming number of bedbug jobs on a weekly basis.”

However, they also emphasised the “limited resources” available to tackle this escalating problem. “Successful treatment can be a lengthy process and the Council does not have limitless resources to counter this pest,” the council added.

Sightings on public transport

Recently, footage of a bedbug seen on a bus in Manchester was widely spread on social media.

An anxious passenger shared a picture of the pest on X, previously known as Twitter, urging the public transport operator, First Bus, to take swift action.

This incident follows fears arising from infestations in Paris, where reports of “super-bedbugs” are causing panic.

Such creatures were also spotted on the London Underground, raising concerns among UK transport operators.

Airline and railway responses

Air France and Eurostar have taken measures to prevent the spread of the pests.

Air France said it would ground any plane where bedbugs are identified.

Eurostar declared they would disinfect trains from Paris if there's any suspicion of an infestation.

Nicolas Roux de Bezieux, an expert, warned about the resilience of these “super-bedbugs” which have shown resistance to insecticides.

He said, “It's harder to kill them than it's ever been. Pest controllers have to return to kill them again because they survive the spray.”

EasyJet said: “Our aircraft are cleaned to a very high standard every night with key parts of the cabin being disinfected. We continue to actively monitor the situation in France.”

Hotels take preventive measures

There's heightened concern in the hospitality sector as well.

Some major UK hotel chains have begun asking guests during check-in if they've recently travelled from France.

If confirmed, these rooms undergo thorough cleaning by pest control experts post the guest's departure.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is one of the hotel chains actively implementing such measures across its 18 UK-based hotels.

A manager from the hotel chain said: “As soon as the guests leave, we put that particular room out of service and we just clean everything again.”

Expert advice on deterrence

Dee Patel, a renowned entomologist, said that lavender could act as a deterrent for bed bugs as it masks their scent pattern.

Mr Patel also stressed the importance of washing at high temperatures, frequent vacuuming, and freezing sheets to prevent the bugs from breeding.

What are bedbugs?

Bedbugs are small, oval, brownish insects that feed on the blood of animals or humans.

Adult bedbugs have flat bodies about the size of an apple seed. After feeding, however, their bodies swell and turn a reddish colour. These pests do not fly, but they can move swiftly over floors, walls, and ceilings.

Bedbugs primarily bite during the night, and while their bites can be itchy, they are not known to transmit diseases.