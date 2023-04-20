How catching new Covid variant in India showed me threat still lingers

All I remember about the afternoon was the shimmering beauty of Taj Mahal as the sun glowed down on its white marble domes.

Oblivious to the oppressive heat and the throng of people around me, I stood in line to enter the Mughal marvel in Agra. Hot breath and sweat thickened the air as a crush of bodies moved in and out of the mausoleum and around its sprawling outdoor gardens.

I was aware that India was in the midst of a new wave of Covid-19. The Omicron subvariant, Arcturus, which is supposedly more contagious, has been pushing the daily caseload to well above 10,000.

But I had lost track of the vagaries of the virus a long time ago. The days when we had to be scared of other humans were surely behind us. We are back in the game of shaking hands when we greet strangers, aren’t we?

Letting down our defences

I felt absolutely normal among a sea of people as I was confident that I would not catch it. I had already contracted the virus and recovered without too much trouble. I have had a concoction of two different vaccines, in double doses, for that extra shield.

But as I was boarding the flight to Dubai, I knew my body was coming down with something. My stomach was acting strangely. I attributed it to “Delhi belly”, after all the street food I had gorged.

India has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases, fuelled by the more transmissible subvariant of the coronavirus called Arcturus. EPA

The next day, I woke up cold with a high fever. Things took a turn for the worse quickly. Fever and headache hit me like a ton of bricks. It was a big day at work, and I thought I will pop two paracetamols and show up.

But my body had other plans. I was crushed under the weight of fatigue, unable to move from my bed. I knew it was not just a “feeling under the weather” sickness.

So, I did the responsible thing and got myself tested. The result came back positive. I had contracted the new variant of Covid that is raging across India — an unwanted souvenir to bring back to the UAE.

Following protocol in the UAE, I isolated myself for five days in my room. Any other day, I would have been binge-watching all my favourite Netflix series but I didn't even have the energy to watch TV.

Relentless fever claimed my taste buds and sense of smell

I can’t say how the new variant is different from the old one. Scientists may have theories. But all I know is it was harsher for me. The fever was relentless for the first three days. I was groaning in pain and felt like my body had been run over by a lorry.

I couldn't eat anything as my taste buds were dead. They still are, five days later — I have lost my senses of smell and taste. Everything tastes like paper in my mouth.

I don’t know whether I contracted the virus in Agra or in the busy markets of Old Delhi. But I can say for sure that I have unknowingly passed it on to others, and for that I feel an overwhelming guilt. My friend from Delhi was the first one. Even before I reached Dubai, she had tested positive. Within no time, both her parents fell sick too.

The saga is just a reminder that Covid-19 is not behind us. It can strike us anytime, anywhere. A tiny virus, believed to have originated in a bat in China, is in my lungs today. It is stronger and sturdier, and is not going anywhere soon.

