Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid opens Arab Health 2023

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, opened the 48th Arab Health event on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed was joined by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Thousands of health professionals and industry leaders from across the globe have descended on the emirate for the start of the annual conference showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovation aimed at advancing patient care.

The region's largest healthcare exhibition, will take centre stage at Dubai World Trade Centre for the next four days.

أثناء جولتي اليوم في معرض الصحة العربي .. أكبر معرض طبي في المنطقة بمشاركة 3000 شركة عالمية وحضور 51 ألف متخصص .. المعرض يشكل منصة عالمية لاستعراض الابتكارات والأبحاث والتقنيات الطبية الجديدة .. تمنياتنا بالتوفيق لجميع المشاركين pic.twitter.com/5M60SjibLu — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2023

The venue will welcome 45 international pavilions, which will demonstrate hi-tech developments, from a digital intensive care unit to a smart operating room.

More than 3,000 exhibitors drawn from 70 countries will take part in the international fair, with about 51,000 healthcare professionals expected to attend.

“The UAE and Dubai have placed a high priority on creating one of the world’s best healthcare sectors, in line with our development vision centred on human wellbeing and happiness," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"Consistent with our unwavering drive for excellence, we continue to transform the sector by bringing together the globe’s leading healthcare expertise, talent and institutions and opening new avenues for innovation to flourish.

"Our goal is to create a vibrant global healthcare hub that serves not only the needs of the people of our nation but also caters to the growing requirements of our vast region. Aligned with our goal of making the UAE one of the world’s best places to live and work, we are on a constantly evolving journey to raise standards of human development and welfare.”

Dh2.8 billion ($762.3 million) of deals were completed at last year's event.

“The UAE will again be the epicentre of the healthcare industry,” said Ross Williams, exhibition director for event organisers Informa Markets.

“We saw a solid bounce back in 2022, and 2023 is at around 97 per cent of pre Covid-19 figures, underscoring the global demand, which is matched by buyers keen to witness first-hand the latest innovations and new technologies in the healthcare sector.

“With the increase in international pavilions, we are providing the ideal platform for the Mena healthcare industry to build relationships with stakeholders from around the world while reaffirming UAE’s position as a global healthcare hub.”

Arab Health will also play host to the second Future Health Summit at the Museum of the Future.

The summit will look into the future of health and healthcare possibilities in the Metaverse. World-renowned industry leaders, visionaries, metaverse experts, authors and futurists will offer their insights.