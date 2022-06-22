Polio find in London sewage sparks health alert

The UK Health Security Agency has declared a national incident after routine wastewater surveillance in London found sewage containing traces of polio.

The finding at Beckton Sewage Treatment Works is the first sign since the 1980s that the virus could be spreading in the UK, although the agency said no cases had yet been detected.

It also moved to calm concerns over the risk of infection given Britain's high vaccination rates against the disease, which causes paralysis in children in less than 1 per cent of cases.

The agency nevertheless encouraged parents to make sure their children were vaccinated, particularly those who may have missed shots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationwide vaccination levels are above the 90 per cent needed to prevent outbreaks, but London's coverage rates among the under-2s has dipped below that in recent years.

The UK's National Health Service in the city will begin contacting the parents of children under 5 who are not immunised.

Polio, spread mainly through contamination by faecal matter, used to kill and paralyse thousands of children annually worldwide. There is no cure, but vaccination brought the world close to ending the wild, or naturally occurring, form of the disease.

The UK health agency said it usually found between one and three samples of poliovirus in sewage annually, but they have previously been one-offs.

This year, one sample was found in February at the Beckton Treatment Works in East London, and there has also been continuing detection at the same plant, which serves about four million people, since April.

In the past, the agency said the detections occurred when a person vaccinated overseas with the live oral polio vaccine returned or travelled to the country, and briefly shed the virus in their faeces.

It believes this is also what happened this time, with the key difference being that the virus has also probably spread between closely linked people and evolved into what is known as "vaccine-derived poliovirus", which can cause disease.

Investigations into community transmission were continuing, the agency said.

Low immunisation, high polio risk

Although this kind of event is effectively unheard of in Britain, vaccine-derived poliovirus is a known, albeit rare, threat globally in countries with low immunisation coverage. It can cause outbreaks, and Ukraine and Israel recently reported cases.

Outbreaks are more common in countries including Nigeria and Yemen.

The last polio case in the UK was in 1984, and "wild" polio is now found only in Afghanistan and Pakistan, with imported outbreaks reported in Malawi and Mozambique in 2022.

The World Health Organisation's director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the agency was working with the UK on the response.

"Surveillance, vaccination and investment to end polio is critical," he said on Twitter.