UAE records 452 new Covid-19 cases from more than 396,000 tests

The UAE reported 452 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of infections to 744,890.

A further 198 people overcame the virus as the recoveries rose to 738,983.

Two deaths were reported during the 24-hour period, with the toll increasing to 2,154.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 396,090 PCR tests.

More than 107 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began as part of a comprehensive screening strategy aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Daily infections dipped to 48 on December 6 – the lowest since March 30, 2020 – but have risen steadily since.

While infection rates remain relatively low, authorities have urged to public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures, such as the wearing of masks and physical distancing, and to receive a third booster shot of a vaccine if eligible.

The UAE has carried out one of the world's most efficient vaccination drives, with more than 91 per cent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.

Officials have taken steps to ensure continued recovery from the pandemic, particularly in light of the global spread of the Omicron variant.

Last Wednesday, precautionary measures were set out for Christmas and New Year public events, including capacity levels being capped at 80 per cent and a requirement to present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 96 hours.

On the same day, Abu Dhabi announced checks would be reintroduced from Sunday at the border for anyone entering the emirate.

Scanners that can detect signs a person may have coronavirus were introduced at crossing points.

Authorities have also reduced the validity of the Al Hosn green pass from 30 days to 14.